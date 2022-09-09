A new reality TV show, the Naija Star Search, is set to kick off soon, in which veteran music producers like ID Cabasa, Kenny Ogungbe (Baba Keke) and Asha Gangali face-off

The new talent hunt show is the first all Afrobeats musical that's meant to help discover the next generation of music talents

The Naija Star search was recently launched, and Legit.ng has first-hand information on how the show intends to run over its course and how the winner will emerge

Popular seasoned Nigerian music producer and record label bosses Kenny Ogungbe aka (Baba Keke), ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali are set on a head-on collision course in a newly launched music talent hunt show.

Each of the three music industry stalwarts is a coach on the Naija Star Search show and will have contestants assigned to them that they are to mentor and help realise their full potential while on the show to emerge its eventual winner.

Season music stalwarts ID Cabasa, Baba Keke and Asha Gangali are set to slug it out in their search for the next generation of Afrobeat singers. Photo credit: @ashagangali/@idcabasa/@kennyogungbe

Source: Instagram

The show is divided into three stages, the first stage is a group competition, where three teams will be formed with a total of six evictions after three episodes. At the end of the first stage, contestants will nominate team members to be evicted.

In the next stage, which is the pair battle, the remaining twelve contestants will be divided into six teams of two each. Four contestants will be evicted after this stage, and the judges will decide who leaves the show at this point.

Likewise, the judges will decide who goes home in the solo performances with five evictions.

Four contestants will compete in the final episode of three finalists, while the watching public's votes will save one contestant. The audience will vote through USSD.

See the game flow chart below:

