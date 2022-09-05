Popular Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, is the winner of the 15th edition of the Headies next rated award, and it came with a big price

Winner of the Next Rated walks home with a brand new car, but this year's show was held in the US with a Bentley ride attached to it

Governor Sanwo-Olu attended the show, and BNXN made an appeal to him in his acceptance speech to help him get the car to Lagos

It was a funny acceptance speech for the 15th Headies' Next Rated winner, Buju BNXN, at the award show that was held in Atlanta, USA.

BNXN beat his contemporaries to win the coveted category that comes with a brand-new ride.

Buju BNXN begs Governor Sanwo-Olu over Headies car Credit: @the_headies @jidesanwoolu

This year's price is bigger than what it used to be as the winner takes home a Bentley ride.

When he received his plaque in the presence of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the singer begged the politician to assist him in getting the car to Nigeria.

The singer noted that the money to ship a car to Lagos is expensive, and he cannot afford it, as he appealed to the Governor.

According to him:

"My Governor please o, they gave me car abeg the money is plenty I can't bring it to Lagos help me bring my car to Lagos."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Buju's appeal to Sanwo-Olu

Social media users have reacted differently to Buju BNXN's appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu to assist him in getting his Next Rated car to Lagos.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Matty322_:

"Baba they beg him big pass that kind thing."

Mummyspet_hair_studio:

"Headies should do that sebi na them carry Nigeria award go America they should be the one pay for that though."

15.05k:

"That’s probably why they didn’t do the show in Lagos because of duty."

Hatty322_:

"Headies wicked oo how much be the car self, the custom duty go reach N30 million."

