Popular American rapper, Kanye West, recently went online to praise Wizkid’s hit song, Essence

According to the Graduation star, Essence is the best song in the history of music and this caused a great online buzz

A number of Nigerian music lovers took to Kanye’s comment section to hail the Star Boy while others argued on his opinion

Top American rapper, Kanye West, recently sparked an online debate after he praised Wizkid’s Essence track.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the celebrated rapper posted a screenshot of Wizkid’s Essence song with Tems and shared his opinion on it.

According to the multi-award winning star, Essence is the best song in the history of music till this very day.

Kanye West calls Wizkid's Essence the best song in the history of music. Photos: @kanyewest

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Best song in the history of music to date.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react as Kanye West praises Wizkid’s Essence

Kanye’s post on one of Nigeria’s beloved musicians caused an expected buzz on social media and a number of Wizkid’s fans stormed the rapper’s comment section. Read some of their reactions below:

filmcolors:

“Reasons The Grammys don’t matter. Legit the best song ever.”

hadesmayjor:

“IF YE SAYS ITS THE BEST SONG ITS THE BEST SONG.”

only1_ednariches:

“Quarrel wan cha start now. Dis one go cause big issue now.”

kaybugar:

“Wizkid FC no go let us rest this year be that .”

neyo__exch:

“Haters will say na FC still edit am ❤️‍♂️”

abiolaflawless:

“That’s on period”

big_trisha7:

“Good music last forever ”

rosythrone:

“He said wat he said, no cap!!!”

Interesting.

Kanye West finally opens Donda Academy

Kanye West proudly took a picture of the first students of Donda Academy. American rapper Kanye West is determined to make a difference with his school.

Donda Academy is one of Kanye's projects close to his heart. Ye wants to make sure he gives back to his community by starting Donda Academy.

The rapper shared a snap of the first day at his new school. The school is named after Kanye's late mother, Donda. Kanye West is excited about it, as he wrote in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng