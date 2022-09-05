The 15th Headies Award went down in Atlanta over the weekend, and it was indeed a beautiful night of celebration

Top music stars Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy won major categories while other acts equally smiled home with plaques in recognition of their hard work and creativity

Singer Buju (now BNXN) won the highly coveted Next Rated category, and Legit.ng has compiled a full list of winners at the prestigious award ceremony

After months of anticipation, the 15th Headies Award ceremony finally went down in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, September 4.

The night witnessed top creatives and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry gathering to celebrate and receive recognition for their hard work, creativity and talent for the year under review.

Headies Award: Complete list of winners. Photo: @the_headies

Source: Instagram

Hollywood’s Anthony Anderson and Nollywood’s Osas Ighodaro were the night's official hosts. They opened the beautiful show that saw music stars like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna, among others winning their nominated categories.

Check out a complete list of winners below:

1. Humanitarian award of the year

2. Hall of Fame

3. Digital artiste of the year

4. African artiste of the year

5. Album of the year

6. Song of the year

7. Songwriter of the year

8. Best recording of the year

9. Best vocal performance

10. Best rap album

Buju wins Next Rated artiste, smiles home with new Bentley ride

The most anticipated category of the night was the Next Rated Artiste and singer, Buju aka BNXN beat fellow nominees to emerge the winner.

The category comes with a mouthwatering prize of a new luxury Bentley 2022 automobile.

Kanye West declares Wizkid's Essence as best song in the history of music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that popular American rapper, Kanye West, recently went online to praise Wizkid’s hit song, Essence.

According to the Graduation star, Essence is the best song in the history of music, and this caused a great online buzz.

A number of Nigerian music lovers took to Kanye’s comment section to hail the Star Boy while others argued on his opinion.

