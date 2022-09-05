Former Nigerian music heavyweight partners Don Jazzy and D'Banj of the defunct Mo'Hits records were reunited recently

D'Banj got special recognition at the 15th Headies, and he invited Don Jazzy to join him on stage in receiving the big award

What happened between them on the Headies stage during D'Banj's emotional speech sparked hilarious reactions from fans on social media

The coming together of former Mo'Hits records' big men, Don Jazzy and D'Banj, at the 15th Headies has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

D'Banj was given special recognition at the awards ceremony, and he felt it was necessary for him to bring on Don Jazzy to receive the award with him on stage.

Don Jazzy joins D'Banj on Headies stage. Credit: @goldmynetv.

Source: Instagram

The singer admitted that it doesn't make sense for him to receive such an award without Don Jazzy's presence.

Don Jazzy obliged his call, but he looked so reluctant on stage as D'Banj tried to make him as excited as he was.

Wizkid's manager, Sunday Aare and other people joined D'Banj on stage to receive the special award.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to D'Banj and Don Jazzy's moment at the Headies

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to D'Banj and Don Jazzy's moment at the Headies stage.

Sangaofficial1:

"How I go collect this award wey you no Dey there? Respect to these legends D'Banj X Don Jazzy."

Everlywhyte:

"Don Jazzy couldn’t hide his emotions at all…..are they still fighting?"

Sabinadgreat:

"Na wa o Don Jazzy obviously don’t wanna be there, but he should have just tried to oblige him. That public show was deliberate but what do I know? ‍♀️ it is well."

4ygclothings:

"He just lost his mom, please give don jazzy a break."

Iamdx2:

"Why is Don jazzy not happy with Dbanj?"

Iam_hayzzed:

"But why Don Jazzy come act like that to Dbanj like he’s not happy with him?"

Mayor4_life:

"Don Jazzy and D’Bang I am Proud Of you Guys keep moving no one is perfect."

Man revisits Kanye West's invitation to Mo'Hits

D'Banj woke up the controversial issue that caused the end of his once rosy friendship with ex-partner Don Jazzy by reposting a fan's comments about it.

A fan shared his opinion on why D'Banj and Don Jazzy could have made Afrobeats bigger outside Africa when Kanye West gave them the chance.

He said Don Jazzy was comfortable with Africa's best producer tag while D'Banj had a bigger goal, and the singer reposted the comments on his Instagram story.

