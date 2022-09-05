Rapper Olamide Adedeji was among Nigerian music stars who showed up at the just concluded Headies Award in Atlanta

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Olamide graced the stage to accept an award for a nominated category

The rapper initially started his acceptance speech in English but he was quick to inform the audience before switching to his local language

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji joined several other music stars who gathered at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta for the 15th edition of the Headies Award.

A video spotted in the online community captured the moment Olamide was announced as the winner of the Best Rap Album category for the year under review.

Epic moment rapper Olamide dumped 'Americana' English on stage. Photo: @the-headies

Source: Instagram

The Woske crooner stormed the stage in style, and he was quick to deliver an acceptance speech as members of the audience applauded him.

However, midway into his speech, the rapper quickly made it known that he had to deliver the rest of his words in his local language.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This was followed by the rapper switching to Yoruba, an action that sent a wave of excitement through the audience.

Watch a video showing the epic moment below:

Social media users react

largeheartqueen said:

"Make Una no forget say Baddo na baba."

poshpollo said:

"You gast love him ."

omo_olokun0 said:

"Na why we de always call am GOAT....He de always deliver ."

zuba.ir2064 said:

"I be dey except make he drop mic then say street take over Baddo ❤️ G.O.A.T ❤️legend."

holaslens_photography said:

"I just love this guy ehn.....he is a legend."

omoanawo said:

"Olamide badoooo. A real definition of Hard Work pays …. More blessing Bro."

Headies Award 2022: Complete list of winners

Still in a related story, Legit.ng earlier reported that the 15th Headies Award went down in Atlanta over the weekend, and it was indeed a beautiful night of celebration.

Top music stars Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy won major categories while other acts equally smiled home with plaques in recognition of their hard work and creativity.

Singer Buju (now BNXN) won the highly coveted Next Rated category and Legit.ng compiled a full list of winners at the prestigious award ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng