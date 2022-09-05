Veteran Nigerian singer, Flavour Nabania, got his numerous fans talking after a video of his performance at the 15th Headies show made it to the internet

The singer did not only portray the Igbo man in him by delivering his performance in the language he also went a step further to showcase it

Flavour brought a masquerade with him on stage as they both thrilled the Headies audience who attended the award show in America

One of Nigeria's best music performers, Flavour Nabania, proved that he is still very much active in bringing his best to the stage.

The singer surprised many during his performance at the just concluded Headies award held in the United States of America.

Flavour performs with masquerade at Headies. Credit: @2niteflavour @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Flavour performed his hit singles Levels and Egedege at the event, but he didn't do it alone as he had to invite a being from the spiritual realm.

The Ashawo crooner brought a masquerade along with him, and together, they thrilled the Headies crowd.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Flavour's performance

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Flavour's interesting performance at the headies with a masquerade.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamkelfar:

"My best performance for the night."

Official_sal_francis:

"I love Igbo so much, our culture to the world, nice one Flavour."

Odi_ase:

"Someone should be fanning the masquerade make it super elite."

Sirwilliams00:

"Why my mind dey tell me say the masquerade na Whitemoney?"

Amacandy:

"Lovely performance aww Igbo Amaka, give it to Flavour, Naso Masqueade first me go America."

Babyboy_bcm:

"No be Cubana Chiefpriest dey inside there so asking respectfully."

