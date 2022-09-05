Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee got social media buzzing when videos of her acceptance speech at the 15th Headies recently held in the US emerged online

The singer was called on stage to receive his award, and his acceptance speech sparked mixed reactions

He dedicated his award to his wife and girlfriend but made a quick move to salvage the situation

Veteran singer, Kcee almost had a howler at the just concluded Headies in Atlanta, USA but made a quick move to correct himself and salvage the situation.

The Limpopo master won the award for Best Inspirational Single with Cultural Praise featuring the Okwesili Ese group.

Kcee dedicated the award to his wife, his children, and his girlfriend during his acceptance speech. He quickly made a move to clear himself of eventual dragging as he declared that his wife is also his girlfriend.

He further heaped praises on his beloved wife as he used some sweet words to qualify her.

Nigerians react to Kcee's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Kcee's acceptance speech at the 15th Headies.

Hairbybosh:

"Baba change the narratives! Laslas the girlfriend will be in one corner happy that he gave her a shoutout ewo, everybody will be fine laslas ! I’m frustrated."

_Iam_raphael__:

"Nice recovery…buh you don cast yourself."

Pollyminaj:

"Kcee nor worry we understand."

Masc_papi_billz:

"The girlfriend go don smile before she hear the last partBaba don loose guard though."

Oritoke.dynamite:

"O por,e quickly repackage wetin e talk."

Headies Awards: Davido, Wizkid, others win big

After months of anticipation, the 15th Headies Award ceremony finally went down in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, September 4.

The night witnessed top creatives and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry gathering to celebrate and receive recognition for their hard work, creativity and talent for the year under review.

Hollywood’s Anthony Anderson and Nollywood’s Osas Ighodaro were the night's official hosts. They opened the beautiful show that saw music stars like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna, among others winning their nominated categories.

