Don Jazzy is regarded by many in the music industry as one of the biggest and most influential music executives, and through him, many singers have climbed up the ladder of music success

The veteran producer is the owner and founder of Mavins Records, which has produced the likes of Tiwa Savage, Reekado Bello, Di'ja and many more

He used to be the president of Mo'Hit records, co-owned by his former colleague and singer D'Banj before he founded Mavins Records in 2012

The Nigerian music industry is probably one of the most competitive in the world. Still, some seem to have mastered the industry's inner workings, and one of those is the veteran music executive Micheal Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy.

Don Jazzy is the founder and owner of the famous Mavins record label, which has produced household music names like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Johnny Drille and many more.

Since Mo'Hits collapsed, Don Jazzy has signed a plethora of artists to his foremost label Mavins Photo credit:@donjazzy/@tiwasavage/itsbayanni/@ayrastarr/@johnnydrille/@reekadobanks

Don Baba J has been very active in the Nigerian music industry since as far back as 2002. He co-founded Mo'Hits record label in 2004 with his business partner and friend D'Banj.

However, in 2012 the pair announced they were going their separate ways. A couple of months later, in the same year, Don Jazzy launched a new record label called Mavins.

He took along with him from Mavins, artists like Dr Sid, Wande Coal, and D'Prince.

However, the old guys that moved with Don Baba J from Mo'Hits to Mavins are not the focus of this article. Instead, in this piece, we intend to highlight the 11 new musicians that the Don has activated through only Mavins' record:

1. Tiwa Savage:

The internationally renowned singer and songwriter Tiwa Savage is probably the biggest artist ever to grace the Mavins Record platform to date. She was the first new artist Don Jazzy signed to the label. Tiwa released a couple of albums when she was with Don Baba J's label, Once Upon A Time and R.E.D.

2. Reekado Banks:

Subsequently, the leader of the new school of artists signed by the Mavins boss is Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, aka Reekado Banks. Don Jazzy signed him to his label in 2014 and left the label in 2018. He has only one album on his discography, released in 2016 when he was still with Mavins, titled Spotlight.

3. Korede Bello:

Korede Bello is one of the first new school signings made by Don Baba J. He was also signed with Mavins in 2014 same year as Reekado Banks. He released just one album with the label titled Beloved in 2017.

4. Di'ja:

Hadiza Blell is also one of the signees from the class of 2014, along with Reekado and Korede. Her career never fully took off while at the label. However, she got her greatest visibility while at the label.

5. Johnny Drille:

John Ighodaro, better known as Johnny Drille, is one of the next generations of singers who signed with Don Jazzy's label after the class of 2014.

Johnny joined the Mavins in 2015 after catching Don's attention with a cover he did for Di'ja's song Awwwn. He has an album to his name released after he joined the label. He won the Headies best alternative song in 2019 for his track Finding Efe.

6. Rema:

The Iron man crooner signed isn't directly signed to Mavins records. Instead, he was signed to D'Prince's Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Don Jazzy's label, in 2019.

He released his debut E.P. in 2019, titled Rema. Since then, he has gone on to drop two more E.P.s and 1 studio album.

7. Ladipoe:

Ladipo Eso, aka Ladipoe or Poe, is the only rapper left signed to Don Jazzy's label. He joined Mavins in 2017, and since then, he has dropped several singles, 1 studio album and an E.P.

8. Ayra Starr:

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, the celestial being, was signed to Mavins record in 2021. She has since then dropped an E.P. and her debut album titled 19 & Dangerous.

9. Boy Spyce:

Ugbekile David Osemeke, better known as Boy Spyce, is one of the newest school artists Don Jazzy has provided a platform. He recently revealed how the Mavins boss chatted with him on Instagram for the first time in December 2019.

Ever since his story as a professional musician started, he official signed and was launched as a Mavins artist in 2022. He released his debut E.P. in 2022.

10. Magix:

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Adelabu Alexander signed Don Baba J's record label in 2021. He recently dropped his debut E.P. Atom which has been doing quite well across all music streaming platforms. He is one to look out for.

11. Crayon:

Singer Charles Chukwu aka Crayon has been at the label longer than most might know. However, he only recently released his debut single, 'Ijo Laba Laba'. He joined Mavins in 2019.

12. Bayani:

The latest to join this esteemed list of artists to have graced the Don Baba J platform is Abimbola Oladokun, better known by his stage name Bayani. He was recently launched and seemed set to take the music industry by storm.

