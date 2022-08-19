Veteran Nigerian rapper M.I Abaga finally makes a come back to the music scene after taking a 2 years hiatus with a banging new album titled "The Guy"

The Guy is M.I's official 5th studio album since he dropped "Yxng Dxnzl in 2018; the new project features some A-list artists like Olamide, Ice Prince, The Cavemen and American rapper Nas

He also featured ace singer Duncan Mighty on the track Front Door, and the Port Harcourt first son has been trending since the album dropped across social media platforms

Ace Nigerian rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, better known as M.I, makes a banging come back with a new album titled "The Guy".

The veteran music icon clarifies on the new studio project that he is still the king of the Nigerian rap scene and is set to kill the rife argument that hip-hop is dead.

M.I Abaga trends online after dropping his new album 'The Guy.' Photo credit: @mi_abaga

Source: Instagram

The album features artists across different lines and divides as he brings together some of the biggest young hip-hop artists currently making waves on the music scene.

The album features the likes of Olamide, Phyno, Ice Prince, The Cavemen, Jesse Jags, Buju BNXN, Wande Coal, Ossi Grace, and Duncan Mighty.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The 41-year-old rapper also featured the Grammy-winning American rapper Nas.

M.I recently announced that he was to drop his official stage name M.I after using it for 15 years for a new one, "Guy". With the drop of the new studio project, that seems to have been accomplished.

The album was released on the platform Chocolate City Music.

Most of the tracks on the project were produced by Chopstix, G-Plus Chang, Masterkraft and Tempoe.

Psquare finally made an explosive comeback to the scene with hot new single "Jaiye"

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the popular music duo, Psquare, finally returned to the Nigerian music scene with brand new hit tracks after years apart as a group.

The afrobeat brothers of Paul and Peter Okoye had split in 2017 after months of fighting and calling each other out.

However, in November 2021, the pair sheathed their swords late last year and finally embraced peace. Since then, there's being an anxious wait for their return to the industry as a pair again.

Source: Legit.ng