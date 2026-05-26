BBNaija winner Phyna has broken her silence over nonstop criticism surrounding her body enhancement and recent transformation

The reality star disclosed she paid for the surgery in installments, revealing she started payments in February 2025

Her livestream has stirred conversations online as fans debated body choices, money, and celebrity pressure

Former Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has addressed the constant conversations surrounding her body transformation and cosmetic surgery.

The reality star spoke during a livestream where she responded to critics questioning her decision to enhance her body.

Phyna explained why the criticism has become exhausting and why some people seem unable to move on from her transformation.

Phyna dismisses claims she spent all her money on BBL. Photos: BBL.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral clip, the BBNaija star suggested that many of the comments about her body were coming from people upset because they no longer had anything else to use against her.

According to her, ever since she underwent the enhancement, conversations online have repeatedly centered on her body, with critics claiming she spent all the money she made on the procedure.

Phyna dismissed the claims and made it clear that the surgery was something she had planned carefully over time.

“Since I do my nyash and belle body just dey pain them because them no see wetin to use insult me again,” she said.

The Edo-born reality star added that she found it surprising how invested many people had become in her personal decision.

While addressing claims that she spent all her earnings on cosmetic surgery, Phyna gave more details about the payment process.

According to her, she did not pay at once but handled it gradually through installments.

She explained that she started making payments as far back as February 2025 and completed payment in August before plans for the surgery shifted.

“My nyash na installmental payment I do. I don dey pay for this nyash since 2025 February. You go first dey pay small small then you go come do am. Na first week of August I pay finish,” she said.

Phyna also disclosed that the surgery was originally meant to happen in September, but unforeseen developments delayed the plan.

She added that when October came, she was not emotionally ready to go through with it immediately.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Phyna's confession

Legit.ng compiled the social media users below

@t26itanium noted:

"This is one of the reasons you will know men are always the prize . Men do not need to enhance their body to be loved or desired by anyone."

@William19Prisca commented:

"Please doctors in the house or sculptors , what happens when the next deadline for her payment reaches and she misses it? Would they have to deflate it or there’s interest on her yansh? So some people interest are rising on their body system chai"

@umuojime stated:

"The moment online activism mixes with personal emotions, the original cause of the fight usually dies quietly."

Phyna ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng