Atiku Abubakar dominates ADC primary with victories in Kano, Lagos, and Kebbi states

Kano results show Atiku's significant lead over rivals Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen

Tensions rise in ADC as Hayatu-Deen questions primary conduct amid final result collation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has recorded decisive victories in three major states—Kano, Lagos and Kebbi—in the ongoing African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary.

The results place him firmly ahead of other contenders, including former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, as the party continues collation nationwide.

With victories in Kano, Lagos, and Kebbi states, Atiku Abubakar takes a commanding lead in the presidential race. Photo credit: @Mohayatudeen/@atiku/@rotimiamaechi

Source: Twitter

Kano delivers landslide win for Atiku

In Kano state, Atiku secured a commanding lead with 155,995 votes, far ahead of Amaechi, who polled 15,914 votes, while Hayatu-Deen garnered 9,994 votes.

The result further strengthens his early dominance in the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

Lagos and Kebbi confirm widening margin

In Lagos State, Atiku scored 37,779 votes, defeating Amaechi with 6,791 votes and Hayatu-Deen with 2,261 votes.

Similarly, in Kebbi State, he polled 65,153 votes, while Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen recorded 5,931 and 454 votes respectively, consolidating his lead across the board.

Hayatu-Deen reacts as tensions rise within ADC

Following the emerging results, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen has taken another step amid growing tension within the party over the conduct of the primary.

His earlier concerns about alleged irregularities have continued to generate debate as the collation process progresses.

Party awaits final declaration amid mounting anticipation

The ADC is expected to formally announce the overall winner after final collation of results from all states.

Political observers say the widening margins in key states may prove decisive as the party moves closer to concluding its presidential primary process.

Atiku wins in Gombe

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former vice president Atiku Abubakar has emerged victorious in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primary election held in Gombe state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The result positions Atiku for a potential showdown with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other major opposition figures, including Peter Obi, in the race for the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng