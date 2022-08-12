Nigerian musicians on Friday, August 12, got a hearty message to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as young persons around the world celebrate International Youth Day.

In a live broadcast shared on his verified Twitter page, Tinubu praised music stars like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tems, and a host of others for bringing Nigeria to international glory through their awesome talents.

Describing the musicians as fantastic artists, Tinubu noted that Nigerian youths actually rule the world.

He said:

“Our music is moving people and making them dance in major venues across the world.

“Ours is a land blessed with the inexhaustible energies and brilliance of young people.

“Every day they keep breaking new boundaries and records in almost every human endeavour. The creativity that lives in the heart of the average Nigerian youth shines bright like the sun."

Away from entertainment, Tinubu also acknowledged that young Nigerian innovators whose ideas have been utilised for economic growth across Africa.

In this regard, the former Lagos state governor mentioned notable names like Michelle Elegbe, Tarebi Alebiosu, Aniedi Udo-Obong, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin.

Source: Legit.ng