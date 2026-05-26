A young lady shared her experience as she celebrated bagging a bachelor’s degree at the University of Ibadan

She shared her experience during her Bachelor’s degree and her plans for master’s and PhD degrees in the future

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady, Deborah Oluwafisibe, narrated her academic journey as she bagged a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ibadan.

The graduate bagged a first class degree in Biology Education and shared her plans for master’s and PhD.

University of Ibadan First-class Graduate Shares Plans For Master’s and PhD Degrees, Posts CGPA

Source: UGC

UI graduate shares plan for master’s, PhD degree

On her LinkedIn page, Deborah Oluwafisibe shared her plan and interests as she sought opportunities, as a graduate with a CGPA of 3.74/5.0.

She said:

"Hello LinkedIn Community, My name is OLUWAFISIBE DEBORAH OYINKANSOLA, and I'm proud to introduce myself as a First Class graduate of Biology Education from the University of Ibadan.

"Over the years, my passion for science and research has continued to grow, leading me to develop a strong interest in the fields of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology. I have always been fascinated by scientific research and the endless possibilities technology brings to biological discoveries and innovations.

"Transitioning from Biology Education into pursuing a Master’s degree and eventually a PhD in Bioinformatics and Computational Biology may seem impossible to some people, but one important lesson I have learned is to always believe in myself and never limit my dreams. Growth begins when we are willing to step beyond our comfort zones.

"I am currently seeking opportunities such as Graduate Assistant positions in Biological sciences that will help me gain more experience, contribute meaningfully, and grow academically and professionally in this field.

"I am also open to: Collaborations, Internships, Scholarships, Research opportunities, Professional connections and mentorship. These opportunities will greatly help in fast-tracking the achievement of my dreams and career goals. I would love to connect with professionals, researchers, academics, and like-minded individuals in the science and tech community."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng