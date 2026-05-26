Destiny Etiko warmed hearts with her public affection towards her lookalike baby, Kasimma

Legit.ng reports that Kasimma clocked one year on Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The movie star shared pictures of the young star and made known her heartfelt wishes

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is filled with joy as she celebrates her lookalike baby, Kasimma, who turned one on May 26, 2026.

The actress took to social media to share adorable photos of the toddler.

Destiny Etiko celebrates lookalike baby’s first birthday. Credit: @destinyetiko

Source: Instagram

She described her as a “star child” and showered her with heartfelt prayers.

Destiny expressed her deep love and wished her adopted daughter the good things of life

In her touching post, she wrote:

“My baby is a year old today ❤️ 💃. @destiny_kid_official ✨. My destiny baby

Nmasinachi m. My star child. Wishing you long life and prosperity, my child. Keep growing in grace and good health. Mummy and I love you so much.”

Fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes, gushing over the striking resemblance between Destiny and her baby.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Destiny Etiko, on Wednesday, November 12 2025, shared an adorable video capturing the moment she finally met with her lookalike baby.

Etiko, also referred to as Drama Doll by fans, gushed about her resemblance to the baby as she jokingly teased the mother, saying, "My baby is here, you are not going with your mother again o."

The actress, who revealed she flew the baby and her mother from Enugu, disclosed that the baby would be featuring in her next movie project.

Etiko also presented gifts to the baby, including diapers, as she repeatedly gushed about their close resemblance.

Sharing the video on her Facebook page, Destiny Etiko wrote in a caption,

"Flew in my baby today from Enugu for my movie from production."

Many praised the actress for her heartfelt words and the lovely pictures that captured the special milestone.

Recall that Etiko addressed rumours about being the mother of the baby after her pictures went viral on social media.

Dismissing the viral rumours, the actress wrote in a caption,

“I have gotten a lot of tags about this baby. I keep dey wonder, why God carry my pikin go give another person, wetin I do?”

Destiny Etiko’s lookalike baby steals the spotlight. Credit: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Destiny Etiko's lookalike baby

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

younglight01 said:

"Happy birthday, junior drama doll, which you everything good 😍."

sunshinecollectionzbyjessy said:

"Happy blessed birthday princess ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

princesscandice11 said:

"Aww, happy birthday my mum mini, wishing you all the best in life cutie ❤️❤️❤️."

zazi_beautyplace said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you, child of God💕 rule your world in Jesus Christ's name Amen 🙏."

obehis_homes_ventures said:

"Happy birthday, Princess, Grow and Flourish in God’s Vineyard in Jesus Christ's name, Amen 🙏."

Untouchable meets viral baby

Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker Untouchable Comedy met with the baby who looks like actress Destiny Etiko.

Untouchable shared a video showing the moment he visited the baby's residence. A clip captured him carrying the baby as he taunted Etiko.

Source: Legit.ng