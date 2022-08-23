Mavin label boss Don Jazzy has signed a new artist named Bayanni to his Mavin label, one of Nigeria’s leading music label

To make it even more interesting, Don Jazzy shared a video of him, his new artiste, as well as popular skit makers Sabinus and Brain Jotter in a lab

Don Jazzy revealed Bayanni has gone through a series of defining moments as fans and followers of the popular producer hailed him for his latest signing

Nigerian veteran producer Don Jazzy and his music label Mavin is currently making headlines after he unveiled the latest artist Bayanni, who signed to his label on Tuesday, August 23.

Don Jazzy shared an interesting video as part of the introduction of his new artist, which featured popular skit makers Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus and Brain Jotter.

Bayanni is latest artist to be signed to Mavin. Credit: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

The Mavin label boss, who is known for signing young artists and making their dream a reality, said Bayanni had undergone a series of defining moments and is ready.

Sharing the video, Don Jazzy wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet BAYANNI. He has gone through series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world. Pls Welcome @itsbayanni , the newest MAVIN.”

See the video below:

Fans hail Don Jazzy

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the producer, see them below:

omojuwa:

"Don Jazzy. Magician. Pure magic."

angelaeguavoen:

"Ahn ahn, see unavailing na No one does it like MAVIN!."

comedianebiye:

"No one does it like donjazyy ! Someone just told me about this guy last year and see him shining already !!!"

bahdboitexas:

"Omo see introduction too lit mehn welcome to the new world #Bayanni."

Crayon recounts how he cried like a baby for not getting gigs three years after Don Jazzy signed him

Like many upcoming singers in the Nigerian music industry, Crayon shared some of the struggles he went through, especially during the first three years he was signed to Don Jazzy’s label, Mavin.

The Ijo (Laba Laba) crooner recounted his experience in December 2021 as he said he was crying like a baby and wondered if he was not talented enough.

He revealed that the assurance from Don Jazzy and others close to him kept him going. According to Crayon, he has now lost count of the number of shows he has attended.

Source: Legit.ng