Upcoming singer Crayon has recounted his experience on the way to fame, especially after he was signed to Mavin Label

Crayon said in December 2021, he cried to the extent was having doubts about his talents as he appreciated those who stood by him

The singer said he has now lost count of how many shows he has attended, adding that he was ever grateful

Like many upcoming singers in the Nigerian music industry, Crayon shared some of the struggles he went through, especially during the first three years he was signed to Don Jazzy’s label, Mavin.

The Ijo (Laba Laba) crooner recounted his experience in December 2021 as he said he was crying like a baby and wondered if he was not talented enough.

He revealed that the assurance from Don Jazzy and others close to him kept him going. According to Crayon, he has now lost count of the number of shows he has attended.

In his words:

“I remember going to JAZZY’s house crying to him like baba Wetin dey sup why them dey do like say them no dey see me!Haaaa JAZZY sha! The reassurance everytime! Baba go say calm down! No worry I no dey rush you I understand when your time come you go POP! And you go POP crazy!!!! Last year December I was crying a baby like what is happening to me like I’m not talented enough to get gigs abi no be sing too correct, jackpot , sofine , and all those other dope records! But now I’ve lost count of how many shows I have done ! I’m grateful.”

