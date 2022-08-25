“I Reached Out to Ayra, Boyspyce and Bayanni”: Don Jazzy Releases DM Screenshots, Advises Upcoming Acts
- Music producer Don Jazzy has taken many by surprise after making a recent revelation on his social media page
- The Mavin boss released screenshots showing the moments he sent the first messages to Ayra Starr, Boyspyce and Bayanni before eventually signing them
- Don Jazzy explained that he was moved bythe content on their individual pages as he advised upcoming acts to make the best use of social media
Ace producer and music executive, Don Jazzy, has shared some words of advice for upcoming acts in the entertainment industry.
The Mavin Records boss took many by surprise after sharing screenshots of his private messages with his artistes Ayra Starr, Boyspyce and Bayanni.
According to Don Jazzy, he made the first contact with all three individuals because he was impressed by the quality of content they had on their respective social media pages.
Jazzy went on to stress the importance of artistes making the best of the internet and showcasing their talent to those hoping to discover them.
"I know it seems uncool to post a lot. But then again, you would be an uncool artist if it’s only your family that gets to hear your beautiful music till you give up," he wrote.
See his post below:
Social media users react
do2dtun said:
"Louder o! The ones that want to form over woke aka “Gen less is more”… no worry! Na only inside your dream you go perform for stage..."
omojuwa said:
"All within an 8-day period. I wonder what inspired the wave at the time."
d2logy said:
"Wow this is nice. You dey motivate everyone baba mi."
dotunpopo said:
"I keep tellling my fellow visual artists that the game has changed, your future prosperity has been placed in your hand infact it’s on your phone, creating a vibrant content on your page will sell your creativity FASTER than any gallery. Thanks @donjazzy you be the Real BOSS."
officialdequez said:
"Thank you for this❤️❤️❤️ We Don Dey Push Ham Ling time..But One Day, we come cime out big, Alerm go sound, sha don't Stop."
Don Jazzy announces new artiste with fun laboratory video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mavin label boss Don Jazzy signed a new artist named Bayanni to his Mavin label, one of Nigeria’s leading music label.
To make it even more interesting, Don Jazzy shared a video of him, his new artiste, as well as popular skit makers Sabinus and Brain Jotter in a lab.
Don Jazzy revealed Bayanni has gone through a series of defining moments as fans and followers of the popular producer hailed him for his latest signing.
Source: Legit.ng