Aside from working together in the entertainment industry, some Nigerian celebrities are close friends outside work

Some of these celebrities are known to pass funny remarks at each other on social media and sometimes share pictures of them hanging out together offline

One of the popular celebrities who are close friends are Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde, aside from them, there are a number of others who are close friends

Aside from working together to entertain their audience, some Nigerian celebrities have built strong friendships beyond their work environment.

Jemima Osunde shares cute picture of her and Adesua Etomi. Credit: @jemimaosunde @alexxekubo

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities who are close friends on and off social media.

1. Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde

Nollywood actresses Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde are close friends and tend to pass funny remarks at each other. To confirm how strong their friendship is, Jemima is the godmother of Adesua's son.

The two actresses also have couples of photos of them hanging out together and their social media pages. They are also known to pass funny remarks at each.

2. Alexx Ekubo, IK Ogbonna and Yomi Casual

These three celebrities are known to hang around together a lot. While Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbonna are in the movie industry, Yomi Casual is one of the leading fashion designers in Nigeria and is also the younger brother to ace comedian and actor Ayo Makun better known as AY Comedian.

The three are known for passing funny remarks at each other on social media, and recently, Alexx shared a screenshot of him and Yomi Casual in a video chat with IK.

3. Lateef Adedimeji and Mr Macaroni

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and popular skit maker Mr Macaroni seem to have a connection beyond the entertainment industry.

This is because the skit maker also played the role of a Best Man to Lateef during his wedding to actress Mo Bimpe. The Best Man role is, in many cases, played by the groom's best friend.

There are also a number of occasions on social media where Mo Bimpe referred to Macaroni as her inlaw in the Yoruba language, a term which is attributed to one's husband's friends as well.

4. Imade Adeleke and Jamil

The celebrity kids Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun are the children of Nigerian music stars Davido and Tiwa Savage.

The two children are known to be best of friends, and there are a number of times they have seen together from birthday celebrations to other occasions.

One of their popular moments was when Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu treated her daughter Imade and Jamil to a beach outing.

Undoubtedly, the little children had fun as they were spotted smiling in beautiful photos that surfaced online.

5. Empress Njamah and Ada Ameh

Before Ada Ameh's death, Empress and Ada were best friends, and they had a lot of beautiful moments to share as proof on social media.

Their closeness was a part of the reason Empress broke down in tears after Ada's demise.

6. Olamide and Phyno

Despite being from two different tribes, the bond between Olamide and Phyno was visible in many of their songs.

At some points, no album was released by one of them that didn't come with a feature from the other.

The two stars are known to keep their private life away from the media and only choose to promote their songs instead.

Below is one of their hit songs dubbed Ghost Mode.:

Empress Njamah reacts to Ada Ameh's death rumours

There was anxiety among fans and supporters of veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh following rumours of her death.

Legit.ng had sighted an unconfirmed report on social media announcing the death of the actress who appeared completely well in a video post shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 17.

Legit.ng equally contacted the Nollywood star’s best friend, Empress Njamah, who stated that she is not able to talk at the moment.

"I can't talk right now," the actress said.

Source: Legit.ng