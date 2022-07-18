Dedicated fans of Nollywood actress Ada Ameh have stormed social media following disturbing rumours of her sudden demise

The movie star had shared a video some hours ago on Instagram ushering her followers into the new week

Many were spotted in the comment section calling on the actress to come out and debunk the news of her demise which is already spreading in the online community

There has been growing anxiety among fans and supporters of veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, following rumours of her death.

Legit.ng sighted an unconfirmed report on social media announcing the death of the actress who appeared completely well in a video post shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 18.

When contacted following death rumours of her best friend Ada Ameh, Empress Njamah said she could not talk for now. Photo: @adaameh

In the video which was uploaded to her official Instagram page about 20 hours ago, Ameh was sighted in the company of friends as she enjoyed a meal of rice and stew.

The Johnson’s actress had equally ushered her fans and followers on the platform into the new week. She wrote:

"Happy new week fams ❤️❤️ This trip for my friends elder sister, is just an enjoyment gallow!!!Thanks my darling sister phil❤️❤️ I really enjoyed myself!! God bless my love ❤️❤️ May dreams come true in Jesus Christ name."

See the post below:

Fans storm comment section

Fans who had gotten wind of the disturbing news were spotted in the comment section calling on the actress to quickly debunk the news of her demise.

Read comments below:

realonyiii said:

"Let this not be True ooo, God please."

chicluxuryhairs said:

"I hope the news online is fake! God please "

abrics4kings said:

"Please debunk the news that you’re dead, someone just posted it on Twitter."

jasmines222256 said:

"Please ma there is a news circulating online, If this isn’t true kindly debunk ma ."

Legit.ng contacts Ameh, her friend Empress

At the time of filing this report, a call placed to Ada Ameh’s official phone line was unanswered.

Legit.ng equally contacted the Nollywood star’s best friend, Empress Njamah, who stated that she is not able to talk at the moment.

"I can't talk right now," the actress said.

More updates will be reported as the story develops.

Ada Ameh cries out over mental health

Just some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Ada Ameh made a video where she talked about some issues she was battling with.

The actress revealed a company sued her after she failed to handle the project assigned to her.

Ada said she was unable to do the job as she was battling mental health at the time she got the offer.

“I have an issue right now that can take my life but I no go die. We would get over it. I was given a job but I didn’t do it because I have mental health issues. Will people understand it if you have mental issues? No they wouldn’t. They are slamming me with a bill, suing me. It’s okay."

