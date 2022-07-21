Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo stirred reactions after he shared a picture of the actual look of his colleague IK Ogbonna's head

The picture is a snapshot of Alexx and Yomi Causal in a video chat with IK, who seems not to be aware

Nollywood stars, including Ini Edo, and Nancy Isime, among others, took to the comment section to share hilarious reactions

It is no longer news that Alexx Ekubo, Yomi Casual and IK Ogbonna are good friends, and the three have repeatedly shared lovely moments.

However, Alexx stirred reactions on social media after he shared a snapshot from a video chat of him and Yomi Casual with IK.

Picture of IK Ogbonna's head. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The picture showed what IK’s head really looks like without the hair wigs he usually rocks in public.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alexx wrote:

“Finally the IK, I know. Not that Ikechukwu Pro Max with Persian rug on the head.”

See the Instagram post below:

IK attacks Alexx

IK, in the comment section, tackled Alexx for embarrassing him.

In his words:

"No worry … with all the problems in Nigeria is my head that u chose to embarrass like this ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ you stewpid tadpole . Thunder fire u dia , you savage swine , limited edition of australopithecus africanus , u will be hearing from me ."

See the post below:

Celebrities, fans react to the real look of IK Ogbonna’s head

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iniedo:

"But why are you like this Alex ????."

marianepembe:

"I look forward to this retaliation."

bomaakpore:

"Which kind wahala be this lol ."

henrychoice1

"Dis head go make sense to use break coconut."

siruti:

"e don mow the Lawn for head finally. Be like old Greek statue."

tongwohclinton:

"If handsomeness could be bought , I would have bought yours. My two celebs way di give me joy."

mr_kehn:

"Where is his wig?"

Source: Legit.ng