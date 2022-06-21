Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi took to social media to apologise as her one-year-old son unfollows her friends on Instagram

Adesua revealed her son Haza iah blocked two people, and she has had to go about pleading to people that it was her son

Haza The actress also shared a funny exchange between her and her son's godmother Jemima Osunde, who Haziah also unfollowed

The rate at which children handle gadgets needs to be studied as Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi had her share of being a mother.

Adesua, in a statement, cried out to her fans and followers to pray for her after her one-year-old son Hazaiah Bankole Wellington got hold of her phone.

The cute baby accessed his mother's Instagram page and went on to unfollow not only her friends but also block two people.

Adesua Etomi shares screenshots of her apologising to friends. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Adesua, who was beside herself, didn't know what other thing her son may have done on her phone as she shared screenshots of her apologising to people he had unfollowed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In one of the screenshots, a funny conversation between Adesua and her son's godmother and actress Jemima Osunde saw the latter telling the mother of one to warn her son, or she would eat his milk and fruits.

See the post below:

Adesua Etomi pens sweet message to hubby Banky W on Father's Day

Actress Adesua Etomi has, in the spirit of Father's Day, heaped big praises on her beloved husband Banky W.

Adesua shared heartwarming photos of the singer and their son, Zaiah on her Instagram page and narrated how lovely a father Banky W is.

In the lengthy post, she expressed her love for the Banky, how he loved Zaiah and they both connect so well.

According to her:

"I love how he screams PAPA with so much Joy, I love how his intelligence tickles and amazes you. I love how you watch videos of him over and over again, I love how your eyes sparkle when you look at him."

She also expressed how amazed she is that Banky still plays football with little Zaiah despite his age.

"Even though you're 40+ you play football with him. No matter how tired you are, you still find the strength to chase him around the living room. It's the little things bubba."

Source: Legit.ng