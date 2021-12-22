Nigerian singers' children and best friends Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun were recently spotted in lovely photos

The little children had gone to the beach with Sophia Momodu and they seemed to have had a fun time

Followers of Imade including her dad Davido took to her comment section to gush over her and her friend Jamil

Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu treated her daughter Imade and Tiwa Savage's son Jamil Balogun to a beach outing.

There is no doubt that the little children had fun as they were spotted smiling in beautiful photos.

Imade and Jamil go to the beach with Sophia Momodu. Photos: @imadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Imade and Jamil were spotted with a cute puppy that was snuggled to the little girl's chest.

The 6-year-olds were also pictured beside a basket of food with smiles on their faces.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

In fact, Davido was one of the people that commented on Imade's post.

preshydmw:

"Na jam jam you go kuku marry las las."

vibescheckwithtonyy:

"Like father like daughter breaking unimaginable limit I love you my dear."

one_day_sholly

"Is their teeth for me?"

bigvera_:

"Imade looks too mature for her age damnnnnnnn."

abijorv:

"Beautiful imade daddy photo copy."

motivational_atmosphere:

"Princess Imade. May The Good Lord continue to watch over you."

_shalomofficial:

"No be jamil be that abi my eye dey pain me."

harmony_644:

"Please be posting pictures and videos for your fans."

thick_tiantia

"Bestie goals."

ihenachoaustine

"Imade and JamJam."

bodylon__:

"It’s Jamil’s teeth for me."

Mermaid-inspired Halloween look

Davido's daughter Imade Adeleke and some of her friends looked dashing in different Halloween-inspired looks and Nigerians can't stop talking about the kids.

The daughter of the musician appeared as a mermaid with her long red hair and pink dress that depicts the look of the river goddess.

In one of the videos she shared on her Instagram page she was heard telling one other kid that 'you can lie' and the statement got people talking.

Nigerians reacted to Imade's little mermaid Halloween looks and most of them commented on slide 8 of the post she shared where she was heard telling another kid 'you can lie'.

Source: Legit.ng