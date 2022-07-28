A video of some Nigerian celebrities having a good run on the lawn tennis court has got people talking on social media

In the video, Davido, Obi Cubana, Kiddwaya, Williams Uchemba and other people were seen showing their tennis skills on the court

Davido seemed to be paid with Obi Cubana as the stars have a good time out. Nigerians have reacted to the lovely video

Some Nigerian celebrities have shown that they are not only talented in the craft they are known for, but they also showcased their skills in other sports.

A video has been making the rounds on social media which captured singer Davido, billionaire socialite Obi Cubana, actor Williams Uchemba, reality star Kiddwaya and others sweating it on the lawn tennis court.

Davido plays tennis with other celebrities. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shared the lovely video on his Instagram story as he battled with his celebrity friends in the tennis game.

The superstar singer seemed to be paired with Obi Cubana as they battle others in the fun game.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the celebrities playing lawn tennis.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments; read below:

Blianji:

"After money, na enjoyment."

Blink.jazy:

"001 Big men doings."

Mystic__curves:

"This is billionaires’ game, this Davido guy is just versatile, there’s hardly nothing he can not do. But baba dey sweat like Christmas goat nii tsha."

Vogueby_ad:

"Billionaires gather dey enjoy life. Omo see as dem fresh even as dem dey sweat. Money good o."

Streetbarh:

"Talk of doings na doing be this. Mesef sabi play lawn tennis but I no get batter court like this one na local trenches own I Dey play."

Source: Legit.ng