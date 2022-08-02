A while ago, Big Brother Naija 2020 reality TV star, Nengi, took to social media to share some photos in a colour-blocking ensemble

A couple of months ago, Nollywood actress and businesswoman Nkechi Blessing sported a similar look

A while ago, movie star Adunni Ade and crossdresser, Bobriksy were sported rocking the same look by CEO Luminee

Colour blocking has returned to the fashion scene and has been winning many fashion lovers' hearts.

In 2021, 2020 Big Brother Naija star and top brand influencer Rebecca Nengi Hampson wowed fans with a colourful look.

The ladies rocked similar styles. Credit: Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Nengi

The biracial beauty rocked a belted blazer dress that featured several vibrant colours.

She paired the dress with black strappy sandals.

Check out the photos below:

In June, Nkechi Blessing Sunday shared a photo of herself rocking a similar look, only hers came in a slightly different colour.

She paired the look with a black bralette.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users pick their favourite look

hotjessy1:

"Nengi the blueprint herself ❤"

belles_academy:

"Nengi "

niemati_kirabo:

"They a start depending on their body sizes en shape, colour ov blazerswilats go fr ur favorite."

