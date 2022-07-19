The death of veteran actress Ada Ameh is a big loss for her colleague and friend, actress Empress Njameh, who has been short of words since her demise

A viral video showed Empress Njamah in tears as she set up a condolence register for her departed colleague and friend

The video showed someone holding Empress, who couldn’t control herself, which has left many Nigerians emotional on social media

A few days after the death of Nollywood actress Ada Ameh, many of those close to her, including her friend and colleague Empress Njamah is still unable to bear the loss.

A viral video which surfaced online has further left many emotional as Empress breaks down in tears as she sets up a condolence register for her departed friend and colleague.

The video showed the actress being held by someone as she cried uncontrollably.

Internet users react

Many have taken to social media to console Empress over the loss of Ada.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ushbebecomedian:

"It is well .. take heart empress."

damilolabanire:

"It really must be tougher on her knowing how close there where this last trying days... sad."

official_imafidonm:

"I’m literally crying watching this how do people still hv the mind to video her."

uc_beddingandcollections:

"Oh God this is heart breaking. They are really close."

obidikejudith:

"This is so painful ."

oluwatosin_642:

"We were just shouting empress name at work yesterday immediately we heard ...im in t*ars right now."

taiwo_oyetola

"Why putting camera on her face ?"

Empress reacts to Ada Ameh's death

There was growing anxiety among fans and supporters of veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, following rumours of her death.

Legit.ng sighted an unconfirmed report on social media announcing the death of the actress who appeared completely well in a video post shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 17.

In the video which was uploaded to her official Instagram page about 20 hours ago, Ameh was sighted in the company of friends as she enjoyed a meal of rice and stew.

