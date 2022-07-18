Since the announcement of the passing away of Actress Ada Ameh, Nigerians have been expressing their shock over the unfortunate news.

Many have also taken to social media to console actress Empress Njamah who was a very close friend of the late actress

According to a lot of Nigerians who have reacted to the shocking news, Empress was committed to her friendship with Ada, and she should be checked upon

The shocking news of the demise of veteran Nollywood actress Ada Ameh was one of the first news to hit the internet today. However, Nigerians have continued to express their disbelief that the actress was gone.

Taking to social media to express how they took the unfortunate news, many Nigerians said they never expected her death as they commiserated with actress Empress Njamah. She was a close friend of the late Ada Ameh.

Empress Njamah and Ada Ameh. Credit: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Ada was reported to have slumped at an event in Warri on Sunday, July 17, and gave up the ghost at a hospital in Warri, Delta State.

Nigerians console Empress Njamah

Legit.ng has gathered tweets by some Nigerians on Twitter who have commiserated with Empress Njamah over the demise of her dear friend – Ada Ameh.

Check out some of their reactions below:

mystiquesynn:

“Can't begin to imagine how Empress Njamah is feeling. God, she loved Ada Ameh of The Johnsons passionately, fiercely, unconditionally. Seeing their videos again and I can't help but taste grief.”

nedudotcom:

“I really love how Empress Njamah was really committed to this her friendship with Ada Ameh. I hope you all out there are committed that friendship of yours and always standby them...Is sad she's no more...Lord grant her eternal rest”

Fejiiro:

“A special shoutout to Actress Empress Njamah, that lady was there for Ada Ameh...I wonder how she's taking this”

Delfexy:

“God will bless Empress Njamah, she was all out for Adah Umeh while she was alive. She was always there This world!! ”

FavouredJMK:

“I've never wished like a news should turn out false like this rude shock about Ada Ameh's death...cheiii, please people should check up on Empress Njamah”

iamtbabz:

“Ada Ameh never recovered from the death of her only child , it’s so painful and shocking. Empress Njamah would be devastated right now.”

DaniiUloko:

“Going through Empress Njamah’s page and I can see how she was there for Ada Ameh how is she going to take this ”

“I Can’t Talk Now”: Empress Njamah Says Amid Death Rumours of Best Friend Ada Ameh, Fans Storm Actress’ Page

Legit.ng had earlier reported that there had been growing anxiety among fans and supporters of veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, following rumours of her death.

An unconfirmed report was sighted on social media announcing the death of the actress who appeared completely well in a video post shared on Instagram on Sunday, July 17.

Legit.ng equally contacted the Nollywood star’s best friend, Empress Njamah, who stated that she was not able to talk at the moment.

Source: Legit.ng