Young actress and influencer, Susan Pwajok, has shared her chats with late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh

Late Ada Ameh lost her life after battling mental health challenges due to depression and sad demise of her only child

While mourning the actress, Susan said Ada Ameh has been a great mother and friend to her ever since she was a little child

Beautiful young actress, Susan Pwajok, has penned down an emotional tribute to late actress, Ada Ameh.

Susan shared her chats with the actress on Instagram while grieving over her sudden demise on instagram.

In her tribute to the late actress and on-screen mother, Susan stated Ada was always there for her since primary school.

The chats which she shared confirmed her statement as it showed Ada Ameh checking up on Susan and declaring her love for her. In one of the messages, Ada Ameh showered prayers on her while referring to her as 'daughter'.

Sharing the chats, Susan said:

"She never missed any of the milestones no matter how small they where. When I graduated from primary school, she brought drinks on set."

Nigerians lament over Ada Ameh's demise

iamyvonne said:

"Oh my world. This is so sad. I can’t comprehend. Rest Well my darling big sis. This is too hard to understand but that’s how life is."

oliveemodi reacted:

"I don't know how to feel. This makes me so sad, incredibly sad ."

realsusan wrote:

"I am speechless ."

tee.l_music commented:

"God will keep being with you ❤️."

aijayhawti reacted:

"God forbid this news."

temitopearemuofficial said:

"I still just hope that this news is fake God."

thedeltabeauty wrote:

"Hope it’s a joke please one of my favs. She was really a mum to Susan"

Throwback video of Ada Ameh talking about depression after losing her daughter, 6 siblings and father surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians are still in shock following the news that popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has passed away.

The popular movie star had earlier taken to social media to cry out over her mental health and the issues she is battling.

A video of the late Ameh in an interview talking about losing her family members and how her world crumbled has resurfaced.

