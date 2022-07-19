Nollywood actress Empress Njamah and the late Ada Ameh were more of sisters than friends, and their bond brought joy to many

When Ameh lost her only child, her fans sought relief in the fact that she had Empress to lean on during a hard time

Empress not only proved that she was enough to lean on, but she also supported and uplifted Ada till she, unfortunately, passed away

Popular and much-loved actress Ada Ameh passed away on July 17, and Nigerians are still mourning her death as they remember her struggles.

After Ameh lost her only child in 2020, it became clear that the actress needed more than a shoulder to lean on.

Empress Njamah and Ada Ameh were best friends Photo credit: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

Her colleague Empress Njamah wrapped the actress in her love and was there for her through it all till she, unfortunately, passed away.

Njamah, who had earlier shared videos of the actress at her lowest, was also responsible for most of the happy moments and lovely videos of Ameh that made the rounds online.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Now that Ameh is gone, all focus has been placed on Empress because of the beautiful bond of sisterhood she shared with her late friend.

Legit.ng brings you some of the beautiful moments shared by the late Ameh and Empress.

1. Through the tough days

For every time Ada Ameh broke down out of depression or her huge loss in life, Empress was right by her side to comfort her.

Empress nursed her friend back to her jolly self and never failed to show appreciation to the people who came through to support them.

Ada Ameh literally became Empress' baby even though she was the older one.

2. Cheerleaders

The actresses found love and joy in each other and spent every special moment together.

Even though Empress and Ada fought like cat and rat, their conversations and goofy videos melted hearts on social media.

In the clip below, Ada and Empress had a face-off, and the late actress eventually assumed the role of a cheerleader.

3. Through good times

Empress got the entire Ada Ameh fan base praying for her after she threw a surprise birthday party for her late friend.

The actress did all in her power to make Ameh happy and get over the fact that she lost her child and siblings.

Theirs was a beautiful bond that could have lasted a lifetime.

4. Besties

Like best friends, both actresses refused to let the inner child in them die as they took out time to play and have fun despite their ages.

A core memory fans of the actress have is the fact that they shamelessly dragged each other on social media and made up hours after.

Empress will sorely miss her dear friend.

5. Support partners

As we pointed out earlier, Empress did all in her power to make her friend happy, and she stood by her.

For occasions that mattered to Ameh, her best friend showed up and went over and out for her.

They shared a beautiful bond that inspired many.

Kemi Olunloyo reacts to Ada Ameh's death

The tragic news of the death of popular Nigerian actress Ada Ameh came as a rude shock to everyone and has thrown social media into mourning.

While many are saddened over how much the actress lost before dying, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo revisited her fight with Ameh.

In a post on her Instagram page, Olunloyo revealed how Ada Ameh threatened her over Sylvester Oromoni's case and called her unprintable names.

Source: Legit.ng