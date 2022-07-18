Controversial Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro, has reacted to the death of actress Ada Ameh

The blogger took to her page to express how much the actress' demise affected her as she thanked God for apologising before her passing

Blessing also posted a screenshot of the apology message she sent to the actress after she blasted her on social media in 2021

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh’s death has drawn reactions from many including controversial relationship blogger, Blessing 'CEO' Okoro.

In reaction to Ameh’s death, Blessing took to her official page to express deep sadness at the news. She however seemed grateful for apologising to the actress before her demise.

Recall that Blessing and Ameh had trended in 2021 after the blogger blasted the actress on social media for her comments to controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo concerning the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

Blessing Okoro says she is glad she apoligised to Ada Ameh before her death. Photos: @adaameh, @officialblessingokoro

Okoro shared a screenshot showing the apology message she sent to Ameh on December 14, 2021, where she admitted to the actress that she had crossed the line and she also showed remorse for the disrespectful words she used.

In the caption of the post, Okoro wrote:

“I swear this hit me. I am so happy I apologized before you left I would have hit myself so bad .

Your energy was so powerful and you fought like a tiger .

Thank you so much for the laugher you put on our faces, thank you for all the entertainment. You are indeed loved .

. Rest in the bosom of the lord . ”

See the post below:

Internet users react to Blessing Okoro’s apology to Ada Ameh

Blessing’s apology was followed by a series of mixed reactions. Read some comments below:

Efe_aone:

“Did she reply you to accept your apology? Why do always like to insult everyone who try to advise you? Now the young once are learning from your bad character. If person tell you truth, is either you block the person or your insult them.”

Angeltouchsecrets:

“so good of you #ripadaameh.”

Nikkystorms:

“Omo you did the right thing blessing apologizing only makes you better not weak.”

Ugoeze_ruth:

“Why didn’t you apologize publicly just the way you humiliated her publicly.”

Geepatz:

“Glad you did, the guilt can be an everlasting pain. We really should love and be kind to each other in this world cos there really is nothing here.”

Precious.ijay:

“is not easy to loose your only child is really disheartening this one touch me ooooh seriously may her soul rest in peace .”

Hrm__oly:

“I feel broken… a lot we all are going through we don’t share on SM.”

May Ada Ameh’s soul rest in peace.

Video of Ada Ameh eating last meal before her death goes viral

Actress Ada Ameh has continued to get Nigerians talking over her sudden death.

The movie star reportedly died on July 17, 2022, while on a visit to a wealthy oil family in Delta state that hosted her.

A video was posted on social media showing the actress at the gathering having what appeared to be her last meal.

