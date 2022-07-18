Popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh’s death no doubt greatly affected her close friend and colleague, Empress Njamah

Empress has now finally broken her silence on social media over the actress’ death and fans have reacted

Njamah shared a heartbreaking post in reaction to Ameh’s death and condolence messages poured in from fans

Popular Nigerian actress Empress Njamah has finally reacted to the death of her colleague and close friend, Ada Ameh.

Empress and Ameh were known to be very close after the late actress lost her only child in 2020.

The younger actress had made it a point to look after Ameh and was always there for her to console and make her happy during the dark times.

Actress Empress Njamah finally reacts to Ada Ameh's death. Photos: @empressnjamah

After the news of Ameh’s death went viral on social media, no comment was gotten from Empress about the issue. However, she has finally broken her silence.

Taking to her official Instagram page, she shared a heartbreaking post that left many fans consoling her.

Empress simply posted a black image on her page and accompanied it with a simple caption of two heartbroken emojis.

See her post below:

Internet users react as Empress finally breaks silence on Ameh’s death

A number of social media users expressed great sadness over the news as they tried to console Empress who had proven to be a great friend to the late Ameh till the end. Read what some of them had to say below:

Glassesrepublic_:

“I’m so pained on her behalf.”

Dimple_adanwaa:

“God pls comfort empress this is so heartbreaking .”

Wendy_adamma:

“This is so heartbreaking .”

Chyo.maa:

“Empress tried, really. She’s a FRIEND.”

Nellynells__:

“Who will console the consoler .”

Uloodenigbo:

“What a great loss and a sad reality .”

Ststarmyk:

“She is truly a friend .”

Aniscooser:

“They must be good friends. It’s painful. I hope she stays strong. Sometimes in life the unexpected happens.”

So sad.

