Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, gave up the ghost on Jul 17, 2022, to the dismay of her many fans

The movie star, who was well known for her role in the drama series, The Johnsons, has now been celebrated officially

On social media, The Johnsons’ family eulogised their main star as they penned down a touching note to her

The death of popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, no doubt threw the Nigerian entertainment industry into great mourning.

The movie star died on Jul 17, 2022, after she collapsed at the home of a wealthy oil family in Delta state, where she had gone on a visit.

Ameh was well known for her role in the comedy series, The Johnsons, and they have now reacted to her death.

The Johnsons family reacts to Ada Ameh's death. Photos: @officialthejohnsonsfamily

Source: Instagram

Taking to their official Instagram account, The Johnsons’ TV show penned down a touching note for Ameh. Part of their post reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“It has taken a while to authenticate this sad news before going public under advisement from Ada's manager who was on his way to Warri to secure physical confirmation of the horrible news that hit us all this morning. He has just called in from Warri and sadly he has confirmed our worst fears... Our beloved Emuakpor Johnson is no more!

"It is with deep sense of loss, total submission to the will of God, that Native Media Tv, cast and crew of @theofficialthejohnsons painfully announce the passing of our dear sister, friend, colleague and Matriarch of The Johnsons clan Ada Obande Ameh (aka Emuakpor Johnson).”

Not stopping there, the note described Ameh as a rare gem, and they also celebrated her for putting smiles on the faces of many people.

They wrote:

“To all our teeming fans around the world, we have truly lost a rare and vibrant gem, but celebrate the life of an icon who daily put smiles on every face and spread love in every home. Together, we join our voices with yours to offer prayers on behalf of the family.”

See their post below:

Internet users react to The Johnsons’ family post

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ustar116:

“Thank You for making us laugh and happy Ma’am. May Heaven keep you in eternal laughter and happiness ❤️❤️.”

Adeola.tolani:

“Na wa ooooo Eweleke, who will replace your role, getting home to tell my daughter, she shouted.”

Kelvinbrown0147:

“Yooh no one can ever replace this woman in the Johnson.”

Amakaisabela:

“I didn’t want to believe it all day because I haven’t heard from this page … but now dear Lord. May her soul Rest In Peace. You’ll be greatly missed .”

Vickietimi:

“Finally this is true. I have been on your page all day to authenticate the news. EMU!!!!!”

S_and_m_apparels:

“We love you and you will surely be missed.”

Saintmeggy:

“So sad. May her soul rest in peace. She will be greatly missed .”

So sad.

Video of Ada Ameh eating last meal before her death goes viral

Actress Ada Ameh has continued to get Nigerians talking over her sudden death.

The movie star reportedly died on July 17, 2022, while on a visit to a wealthy oil family in Delta state that hosted her.

A video was posted on social media showing the actress at the gathering having what appeared to be her last meal.

Source: Legit.ng