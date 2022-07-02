In recent times, a number of Nigerian celebrities seem to have gone through tough times that have even spilled over on social media

Top celebrity couples and people who seemed like love birds have parted ways to the surprise of their many fans

Today, Legit.ng has compiled a list of of some Nigerian celebrity relationships that have made the spotlight for negative reasons

Being in the spotlight is the desire of a lot of people but it is not always glitz and glamour for already established celebrities.

Many times, these people become role models to fans even when they are not prepared to be placed on such a pedestal by others.

A number of Nigerian celebrities, especially the couples, have been known to inspire fans with their relationships and it often comes as a shock when things go sour between them.

Nollywood actors whose marriages trended for the wrong reasons. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @iteledicon01, @jjcskillz

This feeling of high expectations could also be because of their loved up displays on social media that makes everything in their union seem perfect.

However, time has shown that things are not always what they appear to be in the lives of celebrities.

In recent times, a number of celebrity relationships have become trending topics, and mostly for negative reasons. Legit.ng will highlight some of them below:

1. Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello:

These two Nigerian filmmakers got married at a low key wedding in 2017 and fans made them their icons when it came to celebrity relationships. Well, it came as a bit of a surprise when JJC Skillz took to social media to announce that their marriage has hit the rocks. The filmmaker explained that it has been impossible to get Funke to sit in the same room with him among other things. Their breakup led to a lot of hot takes on social media. Funke’s stepson, Benito, also waded into the issue.

2. Yul Edochie and wives:

Yul Edochie went from being a highly respected Nollywood actor to being someone people started to bash after he opened up on having a child with another actress, Judy Austin, and proceeded to marry her. Many fans felt he was unfair to his first wife, May, who had been there before he became a famous star.

3. Chacha Eke and Austin Faani:

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke left fans at a loss of how to react after she once again took to social media to announce the end of her marriage with her husband, Austin Faani. This is not the first time Eke has claimed she is walking out of her marriage, only to debunk it later. However, on this occasion, she also seemed to hint at suffering domestic violence. Her husband, Austin, also took to social media to debunk the claims of assault against her.

4. Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi:

Much loved Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and her filmmaker boo, Kolawole Ajeyemi’s marriage recently trended for the wrong reasons after it was claimed by a popular and dreaded anonymous blog, Gistlover, that they have been facing serious issues mostly because of the actress. It was claimed that Toyin wasn’t taking her wifely role seriously among other things. After the news went viral, the couple’s team quickly went online to shut down the claims and noted that all is well with their marriage.

5. Ibrahim Yekini aka Itele D Icon:

This popular Yoruba Nollywood actor recently made headlines after it was claimed that he had several wives and children as well as mistresses. It was also claimed that the film star who is known for looking nice and lavish on social media had abandoned his other wives including his second wife with four children. The actor also tried to debunk the abandonment claims in an audio that went viral where he claimed that he used to send the mother of four of his kids N70k every month.

6. Kunle Afod:

This Nollywood actor’s marriage also recently came under scrutiny as a blog threatened to spill his secrets while claiming that he also had many mistresses despite his wife’s unmoving support for him.

7. Paul ‘Psquare’ Okoye and Anita Okoye:

Top Nigerian singer, Paul Psquare’s wife, Anita Okoye recently sued him. It was claimed that the music star was sleeping with their house maid and that he sent his wife and her sister packing after he was found out. It was also claimed that Paul bragged about doing it to clip his wife’s wings. Photos of the court documents as well as screenshots of leaked chats of the singer with several ladies recently made the rounds.

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' crashed marriage

In the early hours of June 30, 2022, JJC took to his official Instagram page to announce the end of his marriage with Funke Akindele.

Funke and JJC were no doubt one of the celebrities who gave couple goals to fans and the news of their split caused quite a stir on social media.

A number of Nigerians trooped to their different platforms to share their takes on the issue and some of them had interesting reactions.

