Some Nigerian celebrities have found ways to be in the news, and one of the most popular is by stirring controversies on social media

One of such controversies is them sparking relationship rumours and leaving their many fans in a confused state

The latest celebrities stars to stir relationship rumours online are popular skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa

Over the weekend, popular comedian and activist Mr Macaroni went viral on social media after he and his colleague Mummy Wa shared some wedding photos and left many people confused about what was going on.

This comes as Mummy Wa is known to be in a relationship with IsbaeU, who is a close associate of Mr Macaroni.

Yemi Alade, Patoranking and other celebs have shared "loved up" photos in the past. Credit: @cuteabiola @mrmacaroni1 @yemialade

Source: Instagram

While many are still left in disbelief, others insisted it was a publicity stunt as IsbaeU also commented on the photo and didn't create any drama from the whole thing, which may mean he is part of the entire thing.

Well, aside from Macaroni and Mummy Wa, there is a list of some Nigerian celebrities that stirred relationship confusion online, see them below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Yemi Alade and Patoranking

In 2021, music stars Yemi Alade and Patoranking had many of their fans talking after they shared photos of them in a traditional marriage setting.

It started after the duo swarmed their social media pages with photos of them together where they appeared to be a couple.

It, however, turned out to be a promotion for their song, Temptation.

2. Tiwa Savage and Wizkid

2019 was when many Nigerians assumed Tiwa Savage and Wizkid were a thing as they were always together during that period.

In one of the videos that went viral then, the two were seen hugging in a not-so-casual manner as Wizkid's hands were seen boldly touching her derriere. In the other video, the singers take it up the notch by actually locking lips on stage.

In 2020, their supposed relationship took a different direction, and since then, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have not been spotted together.

3. Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe

Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and Oyebade Adebimpe, better known as Mo Bimpe, before getting married in December 2021, were known for always sparking relationship rumours on social media.

Mo and Lateef made many of their fans and followers believe they had been dating for years due to the loved up photos of them, but the actress revealed they only dated for months.

4. Cute Abiola and Adeherself

Popular content creators Cute Abiola and Adeherself were among the top celebrities that stirred relationship rumours on social media.

However, Cute Abiola and Adeherself were only 'stunting for the gram'. After Cute Abiola married in 2021, Adeherself put up a statement on her Instagram story, stating that they were never in a relationship.

"We weren't in a relationship, neither am I engaged but because he was mute on it, people felt there was a relationship."

She explained.

She went on to congratulate the actor and even complimented his bride. She wrote:

"Congratulations to you bro @cuteabiola, noe people don see say our real bride self no be here."

5. Priscy Ojo and Lil Kesh

In 2019, rapper Lil Kesh and actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo stirred relationship rumours on social media.

In a viral clip, the two were spotted all dressed up as they headed for a date and a show in Lagos.

Lil Kesh was captured kissing Priscilla on the cheek in the clip as she giggled with excitement. However, in August 2019, Priscy, in a statement, said they were not dating but were good friends.

Mr Macaroni causes a stir after posting engagement photos online

Mr Macaroni caused a buzz on social media after he shared engagement photos.

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter pages, the Nollywood actor posted a series of snaps of himself with his partner rocking matching traditional outfits.

Not stopping there, Macaroni took to his caption to note that the day is for engagement.

Source: Legit.ng