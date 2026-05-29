Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung users are eagerly awaiting Android 17 and the arrival of One UI 9, expected to begin rolling out shortly after Google releases the stable version of Android 17 in June 2026.

However, while many newer Galaxy devices are preparing for the next major software upgrade, a significant number of Samsung phones have reached the end of their update journey.

Samsung updates to Android 17, but some phones are left out as U1 9 nears release. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

If you own a Galaxy device launched in 2022 or earlier, there is a good chance Android 17 will never arrive on your phone. Several once-premium models, including the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Z Fold 4, are among those set to miss out.

Why some Samsung phones will miss out on Android 17

The reason is simple: Samsung's software support policy.

Each Galaxy device is sold with a fixed number of Android operating system upgrades and security updates. Once a phone reaches that limit, it no longer qualifies for future Android versions, regardless of its hardware capabilities.

For many devices released between 2021 and 2023, Android 16 and One UI 8 mark the final major software upgrade. While some may still receive One UI 8.5 and security patches, Android 17 and One UI 9 are off the table.

Galaxy S and Note series reaching the end

Among the biggest casualties are Samsung's former flagship devices.

The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra have exhausted their four promised Android upgrades after receiving Android 16. The same applies to the Galaxy S21 FE.

Older flagships such as the Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra have already been retired from Samsung's major update roadmap and will not receive Android 17.

Foldable phones left behind

Samsung's foldable lineup is also seeing a generational shift.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have reached their final Android upgrade with Android 16. Although some One UI 8.5 features may still arrive, Android 17 support is not expected.

Even older foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have already completed their software lifecycle.

Popular Galaxy A series models are missing out

Samsung's affordable A-series phones remain hugely popular across Africa, but many are approaching the end of support.

Devices that will not receive Android 17 include:

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A23 (LTE)

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A14 and A14 5G

Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A72

Several of these devices will continue receiving security updates for a limited period before support ends completely.

Galaxy M and F series are also affected

Many Galaxy M and F series smartphones are also reaching the end of their software support window.

Models missing Android 17 include:

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M34

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M14 and M14 5G

Galaxy M13 and M13 5G

Galaxy F34

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F14

Galaxy F13

Galaxy F23

These phones may still receive occasional security patches, but their Android upgrade journey is effectively over.

Tablets that won't get Android 17

Samsung tablet users are not exempt.

The Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra will stop at Android 16. Older devices such as the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup have already reached the end of support.

Budget tablets, including the Galaxy Tab A8, Tab A9, and A7 Lite, are also excluded from Android 17 eligibility.

What happens next?

For many of these devices, One UI 8.5 will serve as the final significant software update. Users can still expect useful additions such as improved Quick Share functionality, AI-powered photo editing tools, document scanning enhancements, Bluetooth Auracast improvements, and a refreshed Quick Settings interface.

However, they will miss Android 17-exclusive features, including enhanced multitasking tools, new privacy controls, App Lock functionality, and Android's improved desktop experience.

Should you upgrade?

If your phone appears on this list, there is no urgent need to replace it immediately. Most affected devices will continue receiving security patches for another year or more.

However, users planning to keep their phones for several years should start considering newer models.

A new Android update arrives, but some Samsung phones won't be getting it. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Samsung's latest mid-range devices, including the Galaxy A16 5G, A26, A36, A56, and M16, now come with up to six years of Android updates, making them a far more future-proof investment.

For buyers in Nigeria and other African markets, where Galaxy A and M series phones dominate sales, paying attention to a device's launch year may be just as important as its specifications.

Samsung ends software updates for 3 popular phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has officially removed three popular Galaxy smartphones from its software update eligibility list for May 2026, ending regular security and firmware support for the devices.

The affected models are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 LTE, and Galaxy M33 5G. With their removal from Samsung’s update chart, users of these devices will no longer receive routine security patches or firmware improvements.

The affected models are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 LTE, and Galaxy M33 5G. With their removal from Samsung’s update chart, users of these devices will no longer receive routine security patches or firmware improvements.

Source: Legit.ng