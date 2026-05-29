Full List of Samsung Phones That Won’t Get Android 17 Updates
Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.
Samsung users are eagerly awaiting Android 17 and the arrival of One UI 9, expected to begin rolling out shortly after Google releases the stable version of Android 17 in June 2026.
However, while many newer Galaxy devices are preparing for the next major software upgrade, a significant number of Samsung phones have reached the end of their update journey.
If you own a Galaxy device launched in 2022 or earlier, there is a good chance Android 17 will never arrive on your phone. Several once-premium models, including the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Z Fold 4, are among those set to miss out.
Why some Samsung phones will miss out on Android 17
The reason is simple: Samsung's software support policy.
Each Galaxy device is sold with a fixed number of Android operating system upgrades and security updates. Once a phone reaches that limit, it no longer qualifies for future Android versions, regardless of its hardware capabilities.
For many devices released between 2021 and 2023, Android 16 and One UI 8 mark the final major software upgrade. While some may still receive One UI 8.5 and security patches, Android 17 and One UI 9 are off the table.
Galaxy S and Note series reaching the end
Among the biggest casualties are Samsung's former flagship devices.
The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra have exhausted their four promised Android upgrades after receiving Android 16. The same applies to the Galaxy S21 FE.
Older flagships such as the Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra have already been retired from Samsung's major update roadmap and will not receive Android 17.
Foldable phones left behind
Samsung's foldable lineup is also seeing a generational shift.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have reached their final Android upgrade with Android 16. Although some One UI 8.5 features may still arrive, Android 17 support is not expected.
Even older foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have already completed their software lifecycle.
Popular Galaxy A series models are missing out
Samsung's affordable A-series phones remain hugely popular across Africa, but many are approaching the end of support.
Devices that will not receive Android 17 include:
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy A23 (LTE)
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A14 and A14 5G
- Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A72
Several of these devices will continue receiving security updates for a limited period before support ends completely.
Galaxy M and F series are also affected
Many Galaxy M and F series smartphones are also reaching the end of their software support window.
Models missing Android 17 include:
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M34
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M14 and M14 5G
- Galaxy M13 and M13 5G
- Galaxy F34
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F14
- Galaxy F13
- Galaxy F23
These phones may still receive occasional security patches, but their Android upgrade journey is effectively over.
Tablets that won't get Android 17
Samsung tablet users are not exempt.
The Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra will stop at Android 16. Older devices such as the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup have already reached the end of support.
Budget tablets, including the Galaxy Tab A8, Tab A9, and A7 Lite, are also excluded from Android 17 eligibility.
What happens next?
For many of these devices, One UI 8.5 will serve as the final significant software update. Users can still expect useful additions such as improved Quick Share functionality, AI-powered photo editing tools, document scanning enhancements, Bluetooth Auracast improvements, and a refreshed Quick Settings interface.
However, they will miss Android 17-exclusive features, including enhanced multitasking tools, new privacy controls, App Lock functionality, and Android's improved desktop experience.
Should you upgrade?
If your phone appears on this list, there is no urgent need to replace it immediately. Most affected devices will continue receiving security patches for another year or more.
However, users planning to keep their phones for several years should start considering newer models.
Samsung's latest mid-range devices, including the Galaxy A16 5G, A26, A36, A56, and M16, now come with up to six years of Android updates, making them a far more future-proof investment.
For buyers in Nigeria and other African markets, where Galaxy A and M series phones dominate sales, paying attention to a device's launch year may be just as important as its specifications.
Samsung ends software updates for 3 popular phones
Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has officially removed three popular Galaxy smartphones from its software update eligibility list for May 2026, ending regular security and firmware support for the devices.
The affected models are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 LTE, and Galaxy M33 5G. With their removal from Samsung’s update chart, users of these devices will no longer receive routine security patches or firmware improvements.
The affected models are the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 LTE, and Galaxy M33 5G. With their removal from Samsung’s update chart, users of these devices will no longer receive routine security patches or firmware improvements.
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng