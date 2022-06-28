Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Itele, recently became a trending topic online after he was accused of having extramarital affairs

It was also claimed that the film star abandoned his former wives, including the mother of four of his kids

In reaction to the abandonment claims, the movie star’s phone call with the said baby mama made the rounds online

From the conversation, it was gathered that the actor used to send N70k monthly upkeep to the mother of four

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor, Itele D Icon with the real name, Ibrahim Yekini, recently made headlines on social media for allegedly being randy despite having a wife.

This led to a can of worms being opened on social media against the actor and it became public knowledge that he had up to three wives apart from his alleged side chicks.

Allegations also started to make the rounds online that Itele abandoned his former partner and mother of four of his kids.

Nollywood actor Itele dragged for allegedly abandoning the mother of four of his kids. Photos: @iteledicon

Source: Instagram

Itele reacts to abandonment claims

Not long after the claims made the rounds on social media, an audio conversation of the actor with the said mother of four of his children started to trend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the audio, Itele was heard questioning the lady named Dupe. He made her confirm that he sends them N70k monthly for their upkeep. The actor also added that he was only unable to send in recent times because he fell ill.

Listen to the viral audio clip below:

Internet users react to Itele’s N70k monthly upkeep claim

Not long after the audio made the rounds, fans shared their thoughts. A number of them noted that N70k was a very small amount for a mother with four children. Read some of their comments below:

Oluwaferanmi02:

“Habi this itele dey mad ni70k monthly for 4 children?? E ti ya werey sir.”

Yetty_empire_world:

“But true true he dey try him own part now, OBA please let's hear his own part of the story. Although the 70k might be small for 4 children o, money is not in acting the way we think. And he should rent a comfortable apartment for them and also pay there school fees. Instead of him to talk to you tubiunubi in the first place he dey form tout. Haaa! See my favorites in potopoto .”

___Abolore:

“Women go through alot God bless our mothers where she wan go with 4 children.”

Vonney.o:

“4 kids????? But as much as we love kids and kids are a blessing from God, why not have as many or few as you can train if you are on your own? It is well. Every mallam with imm kettle.”

02gbemisola:

“70k with 4children haa itele beru olorun o, 150k can't do much with this present economy not to talk of 70k, and he won't pay the children school fees,God will be exposing all this yeyebrity little by little.”

Haryormie_unusual:

“Total nonsense. 70k for a month ke??”

Hmm.

Fans beg for Yul Edochie's 1st wife's account number

Controversial Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has continued to be shown love and affection by fans on social media.

The mother of four first gained the sympathy of fans after her husband married a fellow actress as his second wife after they secretly welcomed a child together.

In a new development, May’s fans gathered under her comment section to show their keenness to support her financially.

Source: Legit.ng