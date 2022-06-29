Yul Edochie took the whole country by surprise after he revealed that he took another wife who already has a son for him

The actor is not the only celebrity on the controversial union table, Mercy Aigbe was dragged to the moon and back after she announced her marriage to Adekaz

While some celebrity marriages have continued to remain goals for a lot of people, others have been faced with backlash and controversy

When a Nigerian celebrity announces his or her relationship or union, it is usually met with joy and anticipation for the big day.

Some celebrities however, have got social media talking months and even years after they decided to settle down, especially after finding love the second or third time.

Some others already have a thriving home with kids and decided to bring in an extra to add to the blessings they already received from God.

Legit.ng brings you a list of celebrities whose unions still spark debate on social media.

1. Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

Social media went crazy when popular actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie announced that he decided to marry his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife.

The story got more interesting when Yul attached a photo of their son, Star who clocked one recently.

For everytime Yul and Judy breathe on social media, they are reminded of the wrong they did to the actor's first wife, May.

2. Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz

Mercy Aigbe's marriage to movie promoter Adekaz was met with backlash and angry reactions which even became worse as Adekaz's first wife revealed the actress snatched her man.

Despite the dragging on social media, Mercy continued to flaunt her man and turned deaf ears to the criticism.

From time to time, Nigerians remind the mum of two that she is a husband snatcher even though her husband is a Muslim.

3. Toyin Lawani and Segun Adebayo

The couple have been married for a year now and the fact that her husband still chooses to wear a mask is the major source of controversy in the celebrity designer's marriage.

Tiannah was accused of snatching another woman's husband, and even during their black-themed wedding, photos and videos were met with backlash.

A lot of people are convinced that Toyin wears the pants in her relationship and it is only a matter of time before the union scatters even though they have a beautiful daughter together.

4. Olakunle Churchill and Rosy Meurer

Tonto Dikeh's ex husband, Olakunle and his new wife Rosy who used to be the actress' friend were dragged mercilessly on social media when they made their relationship known.

Fans of Tonto made it their duty to drag Rosy especially for going after her friend's man and even settling down with him.

The couple is happily married with a son, but their marriage gets the drag once in a while especially when Tonto trends and either Rosy or Churchill decide to throw shades.

5. Lizzy Anjorin and Lateef Lawal

Months after their marriage, controversies surrounding the actress' husband's past took over social media.

Lizzy was accused of snatching another woman's husband and turning him against his three children.

The businessman took to Instagram to absolve himself of all the accusations levelled against him. He also sent all those defaming his name to the gallows.

Despite the bumpy ride, Lizzy and her man are still together and have a daughter named Florida.

