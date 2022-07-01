The rate of separation and divorce in the entertainment industry is becoming alarming, leaving concerns fans worried

Actress Funke Akindele is the latest Nigerian celebrity to be separated from her man and musician JJC Skillz

While JJC Skillz was the one who took to social media to announce the separation, Funke, as of the time this article was published, remains mute on the issue

Aside from bringing many individuals to the spotlight, the entertainment industry also tends to bring their personal life to the public domain, where everything that happens to them becomes a point of discussion.

Only a handful of Nigerian celebrities have been able to keep their personal lives as well as their family away from the spotlight.

JJC Skillz says is relationship with Funke Akindele is beyond repair. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele @justinobidi @nkechiblessing

Those whose family, relationships, marriage, among others, are in the public view would have to be ready for anything that could have positive and negative sides.

Lately, there has been an increase in the separation rate among celebrity couples, leaving concerned fans and followers worried about what was wrong.

It is a shock when celebrities known for showing love to each other on social media unexpectedly come out to announce their divorce or separation.

With the Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz's drama trending, Legit.ng looks at Nigerian female celebrities whose husbands were the first to announce their separation.

1. Funke Akindele and JJC Skill

The separation of the celebrity couple is the current point of discussion on and off social media.

While there have been rumors of crisis in their marriage in the past, JJC was the first to take to social media to announce their separation as he stressed that their relationship has gone beyond repair.

However, as of the time of this article, Funke Akindele is yet to make any comment on the separation, and unlike some of her colleagues, who rush to delete names and photos of their hubby from their social media page, the actress still has her page intact, and the same it has been before JJC made the announcement.

2. Korra Obidi and Justin Dean

The breakup between the two came at the least unexpected moment and left many thinking it was a prank at first.

Popular dancer Korra Obidi's Oyinbo ex-husband Justin Dean in March 2021 took to social media to announce that they were getting divorced. Dean, in a statement via his official Instagram page, the doctor noted that things between him and Korra were over.

Dean, who dropped the shocking new days after the dancer welcomed their second child, said he had done everything to make it work, but it was not working.

The two have since gone their separate ways, and their once sweet relationship is now in the past.

3. Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi Falegan

All was rosy between Nkechi and Falegan until April, when the politician took to Instagram Live to announce the end of his marriage to the Nollywood actress.

The separation was a surprise as Nkechi had bragged weeks before she was served 'breakfast' that no one could take him from her.

Falegan, in his statement, disclosed that he didn't want to be associated with her adding that he was not her husband.

The aftermath saw the two drag each other repeatedly for weeks; the rest is history.

Chacha Eke announces separation from hubby Austin Faani

For the second time in two years, Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani announced that she was leaving her husband Austin Faani.

The actress took everyone by surprise when she dropped an official statement on her Instagram page with details.

Chacha revealed that she had been enduring and living a lie in her marriage for years and apologized for deceiving the public.

