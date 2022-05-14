Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has said he owes no one any explanation except his first wife, May Edochie, over his decision to marry a second wife

The actor said he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants as it is his personal life and is no one’s business

Yul stressed that there are other critical general issues as well as personal issues those dragging him over his decision should focus on

A few days ago, Nollywood actor and 2023 Presidential aspirant Yul Edochie said he would speak up about his decision to marry Judy Austin as his second wife.

In a recent video that was 12 minutes long, Yul has now spoken up about his relationships.

Marrying a second wife is personal life: Yul Edochie. Credit: @yuledochie @mayedochie @judyaustin

Source: Instagram

While confirming his marriage to Judy, the actor stressed that it was no one's business if he chose to marry more wives as it was his personal life.

Yul said he has no explanation to give to the public aside from his first wife, May Edochie.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nollywood actor added that there were other pressing issues in the country, but many instead focused on his personal life when they should be speaking on these issues.

Yul also urged those dragging him to focus on their personal lives, as he said numerous men couldn’t own up to their actions the way he has done. He said no one has the right to judge him except God.

He said he was speaking up not just for himself but for others who may also have personal issues they are scared of making known to the public.

An extract from Yul’s statement read:

“It’s my life, I have the right to wake up in the morning and marry 25 women if I like I make it up to 50, It is not any of your business.”

See the video below:

The actor, however, locked the comment section.

Yul Edochie says he is ready to speak

There seems to be more which the public has not been let in on the relationship between Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife May.

May’s declaration that the video the actor shared via his social media page to make the public believe all was well between them was an old one, seems to have sparked some reaction from her hubby.

May also said her family and faith don’t support polygamy.

Source: Legit.ng