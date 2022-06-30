Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s crashed marriage has continued to make headlines on social media

Just recently, politician and real estate boss, Babatunde Gbadamosi, took to social media to taunt the actress after her failed union

Gbadamosi noted that breakfast has been served to the actress and that her lunch is coming as well as dinner

Top Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s crashed marriage with filmmaker JJC Skillz has continued to stir reactions on social media including from Nigerian politician Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Recall that Gbadamosi was the husband to the owner of Amen estate, where Funke resides.

The former Lagos state governorship aspirant took to social media to taunt the actress after the news of her crashed marriage broke out.

Politician Babatunde Gbadamosi taunts Funke Akindele over failed marriage. Photos: @babatundegbadamosi, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Note that Funke reportedly took the side of his ex-wife after he parted ways with her to marry someone else.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Gbadamosi noted that the actress has been served breakfast and that her lunch is coming. He added that her dinner will also be sumptuous.

Not stopping there, he also took to his caption to pen down a now-deleted note where he continued to cast aspersions at Funke.

According to him, all masquerades will eventually be unmasked and served their own breakfast, lunch and dinner at great cost to them.

See his post below:

Internet users react to Gbadamosi’s shade at Funke Akindele

The politician's post raised a series of mixed reactions. Read some of them below:

Latifahcooks:

“Mockery over failed marriage in 2022?”

Db_naturals_:

“You guys should rest na!! Is it that some of you are sitting and waiting for the downfall of others? Must you people react to everything? Is your own life perfect?? Ahan.”

Doktorfabz:

“Because she no fight for u for ur own marriage after u give London girl belle. Oga rest.”

Hayorsamuel:

“There are more people waiting for you to fail than there are waiting for you to succeed. Let that guide how you live your life. Be sensitive.”

Ayometide:

“Agbaya ni sir . That was why he was also sent packing from amen estate.”

Vivisco_:

“Everybody Wan talk... Mtchewww.”

Adeolaawokoya:

“Every one would have something to say to this! Who’s this one now? When did you become a boss? This isn’t a good thing to rejoice on.”

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz' crashed marriage

In the early hours of June 30, 2022, JJC took to his official Instagram page to announce the end of his marriage with Funke Akindele.

Funke and JJC were no doubt one of the celebrities who gave couple goals to fans and the news of their split caused quite a stir on social media.

A number of Nigerians trooped to their different platforms to share their takes on the issue and some of them had interesting reactions.

