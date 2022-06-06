Nigerian celebrities are refusing to take a back seat ahead of the forthcoming general elections in 2023

Apart from encouraging their fans and fellow Nigerians to get their PVCs, these entertainers are also coming out to show support for their preferred candidates

Legit.ng has compiled a list of top entertainers who have come out to declare support for LP’s presidential candidate Peter Obi

Just like regular Nigerians, celebrities are also vested in the forthcoming 2023 general elections to ensure that the right individuals are elected to office.

Some of these entertainers have taken it upon themselves to sensitize and encourage fellow Nigerians to go out and get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to enable them to be a part of the change they want.

Celebs supporting Peter Obi. Photo: @ruggedybaba/@k8henshaw/@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

However, it has now gone beyond asking people to get PVCs as these superstars have started declaring support for their preferred presidential candidate.

Interestingly, former Anambra governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, seems to be enjoying a considerable amount of goodwill on social media from entertainers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Even though Obi’s decision to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for LP has made some people doubt his chances of winning, celebs with millions of fans are urging their followers to cast their votes in his favour.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of entertainers rooting for Obi.

1. Peter Okoye of Psquare

The singer isn't one that enjoys meddling in politics but he seems to be making an exception for Peter Obi.

A few days ago, Mr P publicly declared support for Obi on social media and called on fellow Nigerians to support the LP candidate.

"He is the most qualified to save and fix our beloved Country! A Disciplined and Principled man. Peter Obi will tell you place, name, and time of what he did," he wrote in an IG post.

2. Paul Okoye of Psquare

Just like his twin brother, the music star is also letting Nigerians know that Peter Obi is his preferred presidential candidate.

King Rudy recently took to his Instagram page with a photo post in which he was spotted posing with Obi.

According to him, if Nigerians get it wrong again, it's going to be another eight years of suffering.

3. Rapper Erigga

The rap musician took to his fans and followers on social media by surprise after decalring support for his preferred candidate.

From indications, the entertainer had a hard time coming to a final decision as suggested by his announcement post.

Erigga wrote on Twitter:

"I don make up my mind na Peter Obi I wan vote for✅."

4. Actor Chidi Mokeme

The veteran Nollywood actor made a double call in the post announcing his preferred presidential candidate.

Mokeme stressed the need for Nigerians to register for their PVCs in other to be eligible to vote for their candidates of choice.

He went on to declare his support for Peter Obi.

5. Ruggedman

The veteran rap musician has been known to speak up about issues affecting youths in the country.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Ruggedman made it known that he would be supporting LP's Peter Obi.

He declared his support in a simple post where he simply tweeted the presidential aspirant's initials.

6. Okey Bakassi

The comic actor declared support for Obi in a post shared via his official Instagram page.

Bakassi wrote:

"I like the substance-based campaign he's running, I admire his courage and principles....waiting for his next move."

7. Kate Henshaw

The Nollywood actress was among public figures who showed support for Obi at the very beginning.

Henshaw was spotted in Obi's comment section on the day he declared to run for president.

She simply took to his comment section in high spirits and wrote: "Yes!"

Singer Brymo declares support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Brymo became one of the latest celebrities to support a politician ahead of the 2023 election.

Brymo, in a statement, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the man with a plan as he revealed he had never met the former governor before.

The singer’s statement stirred mixed reactions on social media, while some hailed the singer, others took to the comment section to drag him.

Source: Legit.ng