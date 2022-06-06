Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye is making a huge statement ahead of the 2023 general elections and his fans are relating to it

The singer declared that anyone who doesn't have a Permanent Voters' Card (PVC) will not be allowed to visit him

He also said that any of his entourage member who doesn't have a PVC will not travel with him, Nigerians have reacted differently to his declaration

A member of the PSquare group, Peter Okoye has made a huge statement ahead of the 2023 general elections as he publicly instructed his aides to make a very important decision.

Peter Okoye took to his Twitter page that he will not be entertaining any visitor who doesn't have a Permanent Voters' Card (PVC).

Peter Okoye gives instructions to his security men about PVC.

Source: Instagram

He further stated that the instruction is not limited to visitors alone as his management team and entourage will also be affected by it because no one will travel with him without a PVC.

According to his tweet:

"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing there PVC! This also include my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!…‍♀️‍♂️We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Peter's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Peter Okoye's post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. read below:

Petezslims_:

"As it should be, we have reached this point."

l.tobiloba:

"That’s on point. I just hope other celebrities have this same mindset but unfortunately a lot of them atenu are working with these politicians on the low."

Abuja.kids_fashionistng:

"Thank God everybody has woken up to the reality before us."

Odofin7410:

"Let it be a challenge for all celebrities, make sure your fans are voting … let’s get involved."

Prince suggests Nigerian artists should host free shows

Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija star Prince Enwerem took to social media with a post suggesting a more effective way to get Nigerians to get their PVCs.

According to him, a way to push the PVC agenda is for singers to host free shows and make the PVC a gate pass.

Prince also noted that the approach will work wonders in getting the message beyond social media.

