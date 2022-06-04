Nigerians are waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari's preferred choice to fly the flag of the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The president had told the party's governors that he would like to choose his the APC flagbearer ahead of the party's primary

President Buhari has now been reminded not to settle for any of the politicians who were scheming to be power brokers when he was on medical leave

Zaria - Dr. Suleiman Musa, a renowned political sociologist based in Zaria, Kaduna state, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari reserves the right to name his preferred aspirant ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

Dr. Musa also stated that in choosing his preferred aspirant, the president must not settle for those who celebrated when he was on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Buhari is expected to name his preferred presidential aspirant soon. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Part of the statement read:

“While I do not wish to interfere with such an inalienable right, I wish to remind him to be wary of the set of politicians who were celebrating while he was sick and hospitalized in London.

“Some highly placed politicians in Nigeria did not believe that President Buhari will be alive today.

“They were already celebrating while Nigerians were praying for your quick recovery. Others were even positioning to be nominated as vice president in case of any eventuality.

“Mr. President should not allow such politicians with a history of betrayal on their shoulders to succeed him.”

Dr. Musa further stated that the impending announcement of the president should not be misconstrued as any form of imposition, stressing that:

“He is merely announcing his preference to allow the party to go through the usual consensus and face the elections like other candidates from opposition parties. The process of electoral competition which is the beauty of democracy will not be tampered with or undermined.

“Nigerians should expect that when the primaries are over, campaigns will go on normally to sell and expose the qualities and capabilities of the individual to the entire nation and the international community.”

