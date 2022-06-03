Professor Pat Utomi has opened up on why he gave up his presidential ambition and give way to Peter Obi

Utomi outlined some key reasons that informed his decision as he also touched down on some key national issues

The professor of political economics slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari labelling it as one that is scared of the truth

Renowned political economist, Professor Pat Utomi has opened up on why he relinquished his presidential aspirations under the Labour Party for Peter Obi.

Before now, the former presidential aspirant was in the driving seat to secure the presidential ticket of the Labour Party ahead of the 2023 election.

Professor Utomi says Peter Obi's age advantage is one of the reasons why he stepped down. Photo: Pat Utomi

In an interview published online by Vanguard newspaper on Friday, June 3, Prof. Utomi reeled out some of the major reasons why let go of his presidential ambition for Peter Obi.

Age difference

The professor in the interview as gathered by Legit.ng stated that Peter Obi was younger and more energetic in handling the affairs of the nation if he emerges victorious at the 2023 polls.

Pat Utomi who turned 66-year-old in February holds a five-year age gap over Peter Obi who will turn 61 years in July.

Mentor, mentee relationship

Utomi went further to reveal that Mr. Obi respects his opinion even from his early days as Anambra state governor.

He said:

"Peter is younger than I and he would have more energy to do more of these things than me. Secondly, Peter respects my opinion. He comes to me, calls on me even when he was the governor of Anambra State."

Common goal and similar moral principle

He described Obi as a noble man who understands the tenets of what Nigeria needs and requires in a time when Nigeria is facing a lot of crises.

Prof. Utomi said he was in awe when Obi courageously declined to bribe the delegates of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) at the primaries.

He said:

“My recognising Peter Obi was because of the statement he made. And that is a worthy statement to make.

“If you treat issues as ‘business as usual’ and make party conventions where they exchange dollars, you are essentially inviting a bloody revolution.”

Obi in the wake of his exit from PDP said; ‘sorry I am not going to use Dollars to go to party primaries.’

Utomi speaks on Buhari’s govt

Speaking on the current state of the economy in Nigeria, Utomi poked fingers at the administration of President Muhammadu for failing woefully and not performing to expectation.

He said:

“We did everything to bring the All Progressives Congress, APC, to power but the night after the election, they considered us dangerous because we can ask questions.

“That was the last day I heard from President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration. No government has ever excluded me from even listening to my ideas in Nigeria’s history more than Buhari’s government. None!”

Peter Obi has 20 million votes already, Doyin Okupe boasts

The director of Peter Obi's campaign, Doyin Okupe on Wednesday, June 1 in Abeokuta revealed that the party can outclass APC and PDP in the forthcoming presidential polls.

Okupe disclosed that the coalition of the NLC, TUC, NURTW and other professional bodies has already secured the Labour Party 20 million voters.

He said:

“I can assess things, We will beat APC and PDP hands down because Nigerians are tired of the misrule, corruption, insecurity bedeviling the nation”.

