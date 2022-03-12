The Nigerian celebrity scene can be quite messy sometimes especially when allegations of cheating start flying around.

Some top celebrities in the country, who fans look up to, have sometimes been dragged into scandalous situations that makes their names trend for days.

Social media sometimes shows how all that glitters isn’t always gold with Nigerian celebrities especially in their relationships that happen to look perfect for a time.

Some Nigerian stars have been accused of cheating by their partners and others online. Photos: @korraobidi, @9iceofficial, @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Some celebrity unions that used to motivate fans have hit the rocks in scandalous ways, sometimes with cheating claims making the rounds.

Legit.ng has now gathered a list of some top Nigerian celebrities who were embroiled in cheating accusations and scandals at one point or the other.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sometimes, their bitter partners make these bogus claims as a preamble before they eventually part ways.

See some interesting cases below:

1. Tiwa Savage:

Sometime in 2016, top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was accused by her then husband, TeeBillz of cheating on him with other celebs such as Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, 2Baba and more. This came not long before their marriage packed up. Tiwa however denied ever cheating on her husband like he claimed.

2. Korra Obidi:

Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi’s American husband, Justin Dean, accused her of cheating, being a narcissist and not taking responsibility for her actions as he gave reasons for them getting a divorce.

Justin shocked many on social media after he announced that he was parting ways with his wife who had just given birth to their second child days before.

3. 9ice:

Sometime in 2020, this popular singer was captured on tape fondling another lady’s bosoms and even kissing her passionately despite being married.

The video went viral on social media after it was shared by a popular gossip blog. The revelation threatened to end the singer’s marriage but many celebs gathered to beg his wife.

9ice also shared an emotional video online where he apologized to his wife but fans bashed him for adding a sound track to the video to make it more emotional. According to them, it was manipulative.

4. Jane Mena:

This popular dancer was embroiled in series of scandals in 2021 over her relationship with actress Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boo, Prince Kpokpogri.

An audio leaked online of Kpokpogri sharing messy details of how he and Jane had rolled between the sheets on many occasions as he bragged that even her husband would probably not have slept with the dancer as much as he had.

5. Ronke Odusanya:

This Nollywood actress was called out by her man, Saheed Aromolate aka Jago, who claimed that their child was not his and challenged her to do a DNA test.

However, Jago was later declared wanted by the court after the DNA order was granted and he was nowhere to be found. He later came on social media to tender a public apology and noted that he was the father of their daughter.

6. Mercy Aigbe:

Another celeb who was involved in a cheating scandal is top actress, Mercy Aigbe. The film star became a trending topic after she unveiled her new husband, Kazim Adeoti, on social media.

Kazim’s first wife accused Mercy of stealing her man despite them being friends after she invited the actress to her husband’s birthday party.

Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, who had accused her of cheating in the past also had a lot to say during this period.

7. Sammie Okposo:

Popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, took to social media himself to tender a public apology to his wife after admitting that he cheated on her.

Shortly after, an American-based woman granted an interview where she opened up about being pregnant for the gospel artiste after they had messed around for a while on his trips abroad.

Celebrity relationships are not always beds of roses but fans always seem to be surprised whenever they catch a glimpse of the messy things that go on in the background.

Source: Legit.ng