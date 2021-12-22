The baby daddy of actress, Ronke Odusanya, is currently on the wanted list over his demands about his child

The baby daddy, Saheed Aromolate's case has been in court over the custody of his daughter with the actress

Saheed requested a DNA test of his daughter to determine her paternity months ago but Saheed has not been found since the court gave the order

Saheed Aromolate, the baby daddy of Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya, has been declared wanted by the court.

Earlier in February 2021, Saheed stood before a court and requested a DNA test of their daughter to confirm her paternity before carrying on with proceedings of her child custody suit.

The court granted his demands and Saheed has since disappeared, therefore, delaying the court's sitting. The court couldn't wait any longer and first issued a bench warrant on the 13th of October, 2021 which he ignored.

On the last court date earlier this month, he was declared wanted by the court.

Check out the court order declaring him wanted below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the court declaring Ronke Odusanya's baby daddy wanted, some of them said the daughter looked like him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Missandmrsmakeovers:

"Beware of guys with too much rings."

Betty_afolami:

"Pikin wey be like say na him vomit am na now him eyes clear baba con jappa."

Eronsman08:

"Seems the system is made to work for only some set of people. Why can’t the court demand FFK wanted for not granting mother access to her child. Where is the law of MOTHER in Nigeria?"

Inumidun_:

"How such a talented woman ended up with this type of problem still baffles me."

A.b.b.y.g.a.l:

"He probably thought DNA is cheap or maybe the court will pay for it."

Yemi_denaija:

"How do you request for a DNA test but fail to show up??"

Ese_19:

"Child wey resemble like sey u vomit am."

