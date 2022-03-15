It is not a nice time for popular dancer, Korra Obidi at the moment but she is covering everything up with smiles

The mother of two is having marital issues with her husband Justin Dean and reports about their divorce have dominated numerous news platforms

In the midst of the marital issues, the dancer has confirmed that her car is no longer working but remained optimistic about the situation

No one will want to be in Korra Obidi's situation at the moment but she is not letting herself down amidst the brouhahas.

The celebrity dancer has been having marital issues with her husband, Justin Dean who accused her of infidelity, the couples have been going back and forth about the situation and the social media space is awash with their reports.

Korra Obidi hints about not having a car. Credit: @korraobidi

Source: Instagram

As the issue lingers, Korra's car also got spoilt and she confirmed it in a video she shared on her Instagram story.

The mother of two declared that what a week she has but vowed to move on despite being carless.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians advise Korra

Social media users have reacted to Korra's carless video, most of them advised her to apologise to her husband.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Amysbotanics:

"It'’s well with you."

Indiana4541:

"Let her and apologize to her husband and forming rubbish."

Supercrown4:

"So Kora can wear clothes."

Gizela_dasilva:

"God is wit you god see everything believed me don’t give up just move on."

Uwatriciaofficial:

"Love respect respect respect your husband, whether black or white. No one is a fool. The Lord will fix it."

Oluwafunmilayoeseun:

"Madam talk if you wan talk, otherwise move. It's beginning to look like you're milking the situation for more SM followership. After, you go join dey shout mental health."

Ug.oo_:

"Find mechanic naw."

