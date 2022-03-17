Social media has changed a lot of lives in recent times among who are Warisi and Happie Boys as they became instant celebrities

Warisi who was only vibing to a song in 2019 became a performing artiste in 2022 after his moves became a trend

A kid popularised the expression "Mummy calm down" when he tried to wriggle himself out of his mother's punishment

If we were in the early 2000s, it would most probably take a lot to explain to people just how very powerful social media could be.

In this day and age, examples of how social could be a cheap platform for visibility and a tool for great change abound.

Legit.ng will in this report looks at the lives of common Nigerians whose life totally changed with the power of the new media.

1. Warisi

When a young man called Warisi was vibing at a party in Oyo state many years ago and being recorded, he never knew how big that would later be.

Year after that, influencers posted his video on Instagram and it became a viral sensation that the popular DJ YK had to make a beat out of it.

Warisi got so popular that he started performing at shows even though he was not an artiste. People just wanted to see him dance.

2. Happie Boys

Two men working as security guards at an eatery got fired because they danced during their working hours.

Due to that, they opened social media accounts and rode on the anger Nigerians had against the establishment that laid them off.

More job offers and opportunities came to them because someone posted them dancing online.

3. Mummy calm down

In 2020, a little boy gained massive social attention with his funny reaction to his mother's rebuke by telling her to calm down

The words "Mummy calm down" became a known expression. Weeks after his popularity, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, met with him.

Social media as a change agent

The internet has never been so interesting as it is after platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter came into play.

While these platforms are virtual spaces to unwind and connect with loved ones, they could be a virtual tool in seeking justice like it was in the case of the murdered Bamise Ayanwole.

Woman got help from Nigerians

