Foremost Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has hinted that her marriage to Dr Justin Dean might be at the brink of ending

The dancer and her man have been in the news with reports of divorce instigated by Justin who felt his wife cheated on him

A video of Korra talking about her straighter being with her for longer than her marriage has further stirred the divorce talks between the couple

A new twist about the lingering infidelity issue between dancer, Kora Obidi and her oyinbo husband, Dr Justin Dean has sparked massive reactions on social media.

Korra made a video about her situation and sang the praises of her straightener which she declared has been with her more than her marriage.

Korra Obidi talks about being a mother of two kids.

Source: Instagram

She referred to the straightener as a bad boy:

"My 10-year-old straightener a bad boy has been with me through thick and thin, the bad boy is older than my marriage."

She further spoke about being a mother of two and how it is a full-time job.

Korra finally called on her followers to respect mothers and women.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Korra's hilarious video

A number of social media users have reacted differently to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Eyebloggz_styling:

"Older than marriage. she never said her marriage is over na."

Oyindolapo_____:

"The lord is her strength."

Oofficialacelabel:

"This woman seems to be so unbothered..I don’t think she really loved this man ..na wa."

Mst__jnr:

"She’s not happy, faking everything online."

1uniquewear:

"She is hurt but trying to stay happy. All these men self, they cannot bear small heat. if it's a woman now, people will say stay because of your kids. So the man didn't consider his kids before walking away."

Jackconnect_:

"You can’t keep a man but can keep a hair straightener generation of woke women."

Korra Obidi's husband confronts her on Instagram live

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis in Korra Obidi's marriage took a new turn as her husband, Justin Dean ranted on social media.

Justin went on an Instagram live session and he was seen confronting the dancer who seemed to be feeding her new baby about a statement she made.

Findings also revealed that the couple who used to be goals for a lot of Nigerians have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

