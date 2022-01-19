Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, has declared his support for a socialite, Mompha during his difficult time

Mompha is facing charges of laundering funds which he allegedly obtained through unlawful activities with the EFCC

His friend, Bobrisky has sent words of encouragement to him and declared that he knew him to be a strong man and will come out of it

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, has sent encouraging words and prayers to his friend, Ismailia Mustapha better known as Mompha during his money laundering case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mompha facing money laundering charges

Mompha was arrested again by the anti-graft commission for his alleged involvement in money laundering on January 10, 2022.

According to the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, Mompha was said to have been laundering funds that he allegedly obtained through unlawful activities.

Bobrisky put the beef between him and Mompha aside and issued a lengthy note on his Instagram page to support his dear friend. He wrote:

"Like I have always said it and I will continue to say it, I have known you to be a strong Mompha, not a weak man. It hurt to see people hailing you on ur page are still d same people commenting trash on blog about you. I stand and re stand with you."

Reactions to Bobrisky's post

Nigerians have reacted differently to Bobrisky's support for Mompha.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Edibleskinbotanicals22:

"Don't surprise Bob set him up and is doing this to remove suspicion from him/her side."

Junebella_:

"Bob biko rest with dis ur fake lov."

Harduerah:

"If to say Bob pay the fine to mompha now, he for no dey custody..so it's Bob's fault."

Everythingstitches_:

"Why is he not able to afford the N200M bail but quick to sue Bob for N1B?"

Angelctp:

"Bobinkita is the most blackmailer of a human being that people don't need to associate. He's the one that will hail someone and turn against them in a blink of an eye."

Bobrisky speaks of Mompha's betrayal

Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky revisited his ruined relationship with ex-friend and socialite, Mompha.

The effeminate celebrity penned a lengthy post on Snapchat detailing his relationship with Mompha and how he was eventually betrayed.

Bobrisky also shared screenshots showing some of his private conversations with Mompha when they were still on good terms.

